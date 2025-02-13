Beyond the tiger!

Last week, we took a short yet profoundly enlightening trip to Kabini, a destination often recognised for its proximity to the Nagarhole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves. However, in the span of just three days, we discovered that this region is far more than just a wildlife enthusiast’s paradise. Thanks to our stay at Evolve Back Kabini, we experienced a guided visit — called Spirit of Kabini — complete with personal interactions with locals of the kuruba community near the resort who have a unique culture and lifestyle.

The River Kabini (and Kapila), has several small tribal hamlets on its banks, home to communities that were once deeply embedded within the forests. These villages, predominantly occupied by the Jenu Kurubas and Betta Kurubas, are communities that once lived deep within the forests but were later relocated when the area was designated as a protected sanctuary. The Jenu Kurubas, whose name translates to ‘honey-gatherers’ and the Betta Kurubas, an ancient hunting clan, have long been regarded as the caretakers of Kabini. Their intimate knowledge of the land and its resources is unparalleled and despite leaving behind their traditional occupations of hunting and honey extraction, they have turned to agriculture, cultivating staple crops like ragi, jowar and metre beans, alongside modern additions like chia seeds and tapioca.

Beyond the tribal settlements, Kabini’s landscape offers its own surprises. Among them is the striking seasonal bloom of the gliricidia sepium, an often-overlooked tree that erupts in vivid pink and lilac blossoms. Lining the otherwise earthy, ochre-hued trails, these blossoms announce the arrival of summer in a terrain otherwise dominated by dry deciduous forests. Their presence transforms the roads into a breathtaking corridor of colour, reminiscent of Japan’s famed cherry blossoms yet rooted in a distinctly Indian wilderness.