India’s smartphone market grows 4%, Samsung sees sharp drop in sales in 2024

Samsung saw a sharp 19.4% drop in sales in India in 2024, while Apple made a significant leap by entering the top five smartphone brands for the first time, according to a report by IDC. Samsung, which had secured the second spot in market share in 2023, saw its share decline from 17.0% to 13.2% in 2024. Meanwhile, Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker, surged to the top, claiming the number one spot with a 16.6% market share, up from 15.2% in the previous year. Vivo’s impressive 13.9% year-over-year growth highlights its growing appeal among Indian consumers.

OPPO and Xiaomi also maintained strong positions in the market, each holding 12.0% of the market share in 2024. OPPO saw substantial growth of 21.0%, while Xiaomi’s sales remained nearly flat with a marginal 0.2% increase. Experts attribute Samsung's decline to the intense competition from Chinese brands like Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi, which continue to offer feature-packed devices at highly competitive prices.

Overall, India’s smartphone market grew by 4% year-over-year (YoY), with shipments reaching 151 million units. A strong first half with 7% growth helped compensate for slower growth in the second half, which saw a 2% increase. After five consecutive quarters of growth, the market experienced a cyclical dip in 4Q24, shipping 36 million units, a decline of 3%.