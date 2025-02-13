India's true wireless stereo market grows at 14%: Boult Audio fastest growing brand

TOP PLAYERS

The chart below showcases the market share of the top five TWS brands in India for 2023 and 2024, along with their respective YoY shipment growth percentages. Brand Performance in 2024

boAt's market leadership under pressure

Despite retaining its position as the market leader, boAt's market share fell from 39.4% in 2023 to 32.9% in 2024, reflecting a 4% decline in YoY shipments. This suggests that while boAt remains dominant, its grip on the market is weakening as competitors gain traction.

Boult Audio’s rapid rise

Boult Audio emerged as the fastest-growing brand, registering a 52% surge in shipments. Its market share rose from 9.7% in 2023 to 12.9% in 2024, indicating a significant increase in popularity and successful consumer engagement.

Noise and OnePlus gain market share

Both Noise and OnePlus demonstrated strong growth, with Noise recording a 37% increase in shipments, raising its market share from 8.1% to 9.7%. Meanwhile, OnePlus saw a 25% YoY growth, increasing its share from 5.6% to 6.2%.