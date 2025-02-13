Top initiatives shaping India’s travel landscape in 2025

India’s tourism sector is set for a significant boost in 2025, with the Union Budget allocating Rs 20,000 crore for the Integrated Development of Tourism Circuits. This investment is primarily directed towards Swadesh Darshan 2.0, a revamped version of the existing scheme aimed at enhancing theme-based tourist circuits across the country. The focus is on sustainable and responsible tourism, ensuring that destinations are developed with an eco-conscious approach while preserving their cultural heritage.

The Swadesh Darshan scheme, launched in 2014-15, was designed to develop theme-based tourist circuits such as Buddhist, Himalayan, Desert, Tribal and Coastal circuits. Under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, the government is moving beyond traditional infrastructure development by incorporating eco-friendly tourism models that align with international sustainability goals.

The Ministry of Tourism has identified 50 major destinations for focused development under a ‘challenge mode’ approach, where states will compete to present the best tourism development plans. Special emphasis will be placed on religious tourism, particularly locations linked to Lord Buddha, aligning with India’s plans to attract Buddhist tourists from Southeast Asia. Plans include smart tourist facilities, digital kiosks and environment-friendly accommodations.