Measurable impact of FRA since 2008

Official data of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as on November 30, 2024 reveals that over 77 lakh hectares of forest land, almost the area of Assam, have been granted under the FRA since 2008. Of these, individual rights account for 20.54 lakh hectares while the rest comes under community ownership. As populations increase in these scattered enclaves, succeeding generations of forest dwellers will inevitably expand their holdings and we will reach a point when no potential solution to this crisis will remain.

There is a notion that the greatest danger to forests and wildlife comes from the diversion of forest land for development projects. While there is no dispute that ill-planned development projects cause serious harm to forests, data shows that while 6.33 lakh hectares have been diverted for development during the last 36 years (1980 to 2016), 20.54 lakh hectares of forest land have been granted for habitation and cultivation under FRA during just the last 16 years. This is in addition to the 43 lakh hectares of forests lost, majorly for agriculture and encroachment, between 1950 and 1980 under the Grow More Food campaign, Singhdeo Scheme, Bhoomi Swami rights, Eksali grants, and Dali land pattas under Tribal-Forest Interface and State Land Grant Rules. Thus, the argument that it is development alone that is causing forest loss and fragmentation is patently untrue.