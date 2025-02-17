Wine or whiskey, every peg takes a shot at your health

Another dangerous component in some alcoholic beverages is congeners — chemical byproducts formed during fermentation, found in darker drinks like whiskey and red wine. These compounds worsen alcohol’s toxic effects and contribute to severe hangovers. Additionally, many alcoholic drinks contain added sugars and artificial flavouring agents, which further strain the liver and increase the risk of diabetes, obesity, and metabolic disorders.

Wine good for the heart?

"While many believe that some types of alcohol, like wine or beer, are safer than hard liquor, any form of alcohol can harm the body. The risks depend more on the amount consumed and frequency rather than the type,” Dr Lorance Peter, director of gastroenterology & hepatology at Sakra World Hospital, said. Whether it’s beer, wine, whiskey, or even toddy, alcohol affects the liver, heart, and brain, increasing the chances of liver disease, high blood pressure, and even certain cancers, Dr Peter said, adding that the common misconception that red wine is good for the heart is misleading —any potential benefits are outweighed by the damage alcohol does over time.

He explained that hard liquor, like whiskey, vodka or rum, has a higher alcohol content per volume, meaning even small amounts can lead to faster intoxication and greater stress on the liver. Regular consumption increases the risk of liver cirrhosis, high blood pressure, and stroke. “Beer and wine, though lower in alcohol concentration, can still contribute to weight gain, fatty liver, and heart problems if consumed frequently. The idea that beer is harmless because it contains less alcohol per serving is false — drinking multiple bottles leads to the same harmful effects as consuming hard liquor,” Dr Peter added.

Traditional or locally fermented drinks like toddy and arrack are often seen as natural alternatives, but they can be even more dangerous due to unregulated alcohol content and the presence of harmful impurities, Dr Peter said, emphasising that these beverages are produced in unhygienic conditions, leading to a higher risk of infections, liver toxicity, and even poisoning. Additionally, excessive toddy consumption can lead to pancreatitis and a higher likelihood of alcohol addiction. Hence, no form of alcohol is safe.