Wine or whiskey, every peg takes a shot at your health

Bengaluru: Ravi, a 42-year-old marketing executive, had always believed a peg or two after work was harmless. But when he collapsed with severe stomach pain and fatigue, doctors found his liver was already showing signs of serious damage. Years of what he thought was “moderate drinking” had silently harmed his body.
Experts point out that alcohol directly damages cells and raises the risk of cancer and that even a single drink can weaken immunity, disrupt sleep, and impair brain function over time.
Alcohol is a toxic substance that affects nearly every organ in the body, increasing the risk of fatal diseases. The primary ingredient in alcoholic beverages is ethanol, which is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream and spreads throughout the body, interfering with vital functions. One of its most harmful effects comes from its conversion into acetaldehyde, a highly toxic and carcinogenic compound that damages DNA and proteins, leading to cell mutations that increase the risk of at least seven types of cancer, including liver, breast, esophageal, and colorectal cancer.
According to a statement published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2022, “when it comes to alcohol consumption, there is no safe amount that does not affect health.” It goes on to say that currently available evidence cannot indicate the existence of a threshold at which the carcinogenic effects of alcohol “switch on” and start to manifest in the human body.
“No amount of alcohol is safe. According to the updated WHO guidelines, there is no safe lower limit for alcohol. This means that even at the smallest dose, alcohol is a cause of cancer. Many people are under the impression that only heavy alcohol consumption can cause cancer. Compared to a non-alcohol user, people who drink are at greater risk of cancer. But that does not obviously mean that everyone who drinks will get cancer,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convener of IMA Research Cell, Kerala, adding that people still prefer to believe that moderate amounts of alcohol is safe.
Doctors explain that the liver, which is responsible for breaking down alcohol, gets overwhelmed even with small amounts, leading to fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis, and eventually cirrhosis, where healthy liver tissue is replaced with scar tissue, causing organ failure. Ethanol also dehydrates the body and depletes essential nutrients like vitamin B1, magnesium, and folic acid, which are crucial for nerve and heart function. This deficiency contributes to neurological disorders such as Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome, a severe brain condition causing memory loss and confusion. Alcohol further disrupts neurotransmitters in the brain, impairing memory, decision-making, and motor functions.
Another dangerous component in some alcoholic beverages is congeners — chemical byproducts formed during fermentation, found in darker drinks like whiskey and red wine. These compounds worsen alcohol’s toxic effects and contribute to severe hangovers. Additionally, many alcoholic drinks contain added sugars and artificial flavouring agents, which further strain the liver and increase the risk of diabetes, obesity, and metabolic disorders.
"While many believe that some types of alcohol, like wine or beer, are safer than hard liquor, any form of alcohol can harm the body. The risks depend more on the amount consumed and frequency rather than the type,” Dr Lorance Peter, director of gastroenterology & hepatology at Sakra World Hospital, said. Whether it’s beer, wine, whiskey, or even toddy, alcohol affects the liver, heart, and brain, increasing the chances of liver disease, high blood pressure, and even certain cancers, Dr Peter said, adding that the common misconception that red wine is good for the heart is misleading —any potential benefits are outweighed by the damage alcohol does over time.
He explained that hard liquor, like whiskey, vodka or rum, has a higher alcohol content per volume, meaning even small amounts can lead to faster intoxication and greater stress on the liver. Regular consumption increases the risk of liver cirrhosis, high blood pressure, and stroke. “Beer and wine, though lower in alcohol concentration, can still contribute to weight gain, fatty liver, and heart problems if consumed frequently. The idea that beer is harmless because it contains less alcohol per serving is false — drinking multiple bottles leads to the same harmful effects as consuming hard liquor,” Dr Peter added.
Traditional or locally fermented drinks like toddy and arrack are often seen as natural alternatives, but they can be even more dangerous due to unregulated alcohol content and the presence of harmful impurities, Dr Peter said, emphasising that these beverages are produced in unhygienic conditions, leading to a higher risk of infections, liver toxicity, and even poisoning. Additionally, excessive toddy consumption can lead to pancreatitis and a higher likelihood of alcohol addiction. Hence, no form of alcohol is safe.
Dr Brunda MS, senior consultant, internal medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, said the consumption of alcohol has far-reaching consequences. “The mental health implications are profound, as alcohol can increase conditions such as anxiety and depression, leading to a cycle of dependency that is difficult to break.”
This deterioration in health does not occur in isolation, it can also create a ripple effect that influences the well-being of family members, who may experience emotional distress, financial strain, and disruptions in family dynamics as a result of a loved one’s alcohol use, Dr Brunda said, adding that the ramifications of alcohol consumption can permeate the family unit, affecting relationships and overall family health.
She highlighted that children, in particular, may suffer from neglect or emotional instability, as the focus shifts away from nurturing and support to managing the consequences of alcohol abuse. “The interconnectedness of individual health and family well-being stresses the importance of addressing alcohol consumption not just as a personal issue, but as a societal concern that requires comprehensive strategies for prevention and intervention,” she added.
Whether frequent or occasional, medical experts warn that no amount of alcohol is safe — every sip affects the body in ways most people don't realise. Whether it's a glass of wine or a shot of whiskey, the harm remains, making complete avoidance the best choice for long-term health, doctors say.
“The risk starts at the lowest dose of alcohol and increases with heavier intake,” Dr Rajeev said.
(With inputs from Anna Jose @ Kochi)