Seven temples to visit on your next trip to Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, the vibrant capital of Odisha, may have been officially founded in 1948, but its roots stretch back to the 1st century BCE. Known as the ‘Temple City,’ and for good reason, Bhubaneswar’s rich tapestry of history is woven with the influences of Hindu, Buddhist and Jain cultures. The city is home to an impressive array of temples, some dating as far back as the 6th century, showcasing the architectural brilliance of the Kalingan dynasty. These sacred sites, with their intricate carvings and towering spires, reflect the spiritual heart of the region and offer a glimpse into its ancient past. While most tourists visit Odisha for the Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Sun Temple at Konark, Bhubaneswar has a lot to offer and we list seven temples that you ought to check out on your next visit there…

Lingaraja Temple

Dedicated to Shiva, this is one of the oldest temples in Bhubaneswar. The temple is the most prominent landmark in the city and a major tourist attraction for the state. Lingaraja Temple is the largest in Bhubaneswar, with its central tower standing 180 feet (55 metres) tall. It represents the pinnacle of Kalinga architecture, showcasing the culmination of the medieval stages of architectural traditions in Bhubaneswar. The temple is believed to have been built by the kings of the Somavamsi dynasty, with later additions made by the Ganga rulers, beautifying it more and making it what it is today.