Seven temples to visit on your next trip to Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, the vibrant capital of Odisha, may have been officially founded in 1948, but its roots stretch back to the 1st century BCE. Known as the ‘Temple City,’ and for good reason, Bhubaneswar’s rich tapestry of history is woven with the influences of Hindu, Buddhist and Jain cultures. The city is home to an impressive array of temples, some dating as far back as the 6th century, showcasing the architectural brilliance of the Kalingan dynasty. These sacred sites, with their intricate carvings and towering spires, reflect the spiritual heart of the region and offer a glimpse into its ancient past. While most tourists visit Odisha for the Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Sun Temple at Konark, Bhubaneswar has a lot to offer and we list seven temples that you ought to check out on your next visit there…
Lingaraja Temple
Dedicated to Shiva, this is one of the oldest temples in Bhubaneswar. The temple is the most prominent landmark in the city and a major tourist attraction for the state. Lingaraja Temple is the largest in Bhubaneswar, with its central tower standing 180 feet (55 metres) tall. It represents the pinnacle of Kalinga architecture, showcasing the culmination of the medieval stages of architectural traditions in Bhubaneswar. The temple is believed to have been built by the kings of the Somavamsi dynasty, with later additions made by the Ganga rulers, beautifying it more and making it what it is today.
Brahmeswara Temple
Constructed at the end of the 9th century CE, Brahmeswara is richly carved both inside and out. This Shaivite temple can be dated with fair accuracy based on inscriptions that were originally on the temple with records of them dating back to around 1058 CE. The temple was built in the 18th year of Somavamsi King Udyotakesari’s reign by his mother, Kolavati Devi. It was constructed using traditional wood carving techniques, which were applied to stone. The temple is shaped like a full-volume pyramid.
Mukteshwara Temple
A 10th-century Hindu temple that holds significant importance in the study of Hindu temple development in Odisha, the stylistic development of Mukteshwara marks the culmination of earlier architectural trends and initiates a period of experimentation that continued for an entire century, influencing temples like the Rajarani Temple and Lingaraja Temple. Mukteshwara Temple is considered one of the earliest works from the Somavamsi period and many scholars believe it was built before the Brahmeswara Temple, making it a successor to the Parashurameshvara Temple.
Rajarani Temple
Dating back to the 11th century CE, this temple is thought to be dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple’s name, Raja Rani, comes from the yellow and red sandstone used in its construction, locally referred to as ‘Raja Rani.’ The temple is believed to have originally been known as Indreshvara and is sometimes called the ‘love temple’ due to its erotic carvings of men, women and couples that adorn the structure.
Ananta Vasudeva Temple
One of the few temples dedicated to Krishna in Bhubaneswar, an avatar of Vishnu, this temple was built in the 13th century. The temple houses idols (murtis) of Krishna, Balarama and Subhadra. It dates back to the reign of Chandrika Devi, daughter of Anangabhima III, during King Bhanudeva’s rule. The temple’s design closely resembles that of the Lingaraja Temple, but with added Vaishnavite (Vishnu-related) sculptures.
Parsurameswara Temple
Regarded as the best-preserved example of an early Odia temple, dating from the Shailodbhava period, between the 7th and 8th centuries CE, this Shiva temple is one of the oldest still-standing temples in Odisha and was likely built around 650 CE in the nagara style. It retains all the main features of pre-10th century Kalinga architecture and is a part of the Parashu-rameshvara group of temples.
