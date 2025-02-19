UAE expands visa on arrival for Indians, adds six more countries

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded its visa-on-arrival policy for Indian passport holders, making it more convenient for travellers to visit the country. This move is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance travel and business opportunities for international visitors. As of February 2025, Indian nationals with valid visas, residence permits or Green Cards from six additional countries — Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea — are now eligible for a visa upon arrival in the UAE.

This new policy broadens the scope of UAE’s previous visa-on-arrival arrangement, which had already been extended to citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

To qualify for the visa-on-arrival, travellers must meet a few simple requirements. First, their Indian passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in the UAE. Additionally, they must hold a valid visa, residence permit or Green Card from one of the qualifying countries.