Quantum computing to transform healthcare

BENGALURU: In just about a year, quantum computing has gained a lot of traction and it is today one of the most talked-about technologies that companies are keen to explore. On Wednesday, Microsoft launched its first quantum computing chip- Majorana 1, the first quantum processing unit built on a topological core. The company claimed it is less prone to errors.

"The quantum world operates according to the laws of quantum mechanics, which are not the same laws of physics that govern the world we see. The particles are called qubits, or quantum bits, analogous to the bits, or ones and zeros, that computers now use," Microsoft said.

Microsoft believes that this breakthrough will allow it to create a truly meaningful quantum computer not in decades, but in years.

"The qubits created with topoconductors are faster, more reliable, and smaller. They are 1/100th of a millimeter, meaning we now have a clear path to a million-qubit processor. Imagine a chip that can fit in the palm of your hand yet is capable of solving problems that even all the computers on Earth today combined could not," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said.