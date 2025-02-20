Small language models will make AI cost-effective for companies, says Balakrishna D R of Infosys

BENGALURU: Small language models (SLMs) are more cost-effective and the inference cost is much less than large language models (LLMs), says Balakrishna D R, aka Bali, executive vice-president and global services head of AI and industry verticals at Infosys. In an interaction with TNIE, Bali spoke about DeepSeek, Agentic AI, and the need to upskill employees in AI. Excerpts:

What are small language models (SLMs) and what are their advantages?

Small is the new big. SLMs are more cost effective. The inference cost is much less than a large language model. Also, they can be fine-tuned for a specific context. Large language models usually are trained with all the data that is available in public forums. This can be fine-tuned for the specific data that you may have within your organisation as well. The other big advantage is that you can host it within your organisation firewall so that you can ensure secure handling of proprietary or sensitive data without having to go outside your enterprise boundaries.

Can you explain its use cases?

We see multiple use cases like monitoring systems where you can detect unusual log patterns and then you can resolve that content generation, summarization, translation tools, content moderation, and sentiment analysis. We are also seeing domain-specific areas where you are creating SLMs for a specific domain. In Infosys, we went about creating a small language model from scratch. We created what we call a made in Infosys Enterprise SLM. We further trained it with banking information on what is available, publicly available data. We trained it on the banking domain and then we further actually tuned it with data that we have in our Finacle product that we own. A lot of our clients also have an interest in using their proprietary data and creating small language models for their domains, whether it is banking or telco clients, etc., they are all interested to create that.