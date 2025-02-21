New hope for mercury cleanup via genetically-modified animals

VIZAG: A team of scientists has made a significant breakthrough in the fight against methylmercury, a highly toxic pollutant that poses serious risks to both wildlife and human health. The findings, published in Nature Communications, could pave the way for novel bioremediation strategies using genetically engineered animals.
Researchers from Macquarie University, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Macquarie Medical School, and the ARC Centre of Excellence in Synthetic Biology successfully modified fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster) and zebrafish (Danio rerio) to convert methylmercury into a less harmful gas, elemental mercury, through a specialised enzymatic process.
Methylmercury accumulates in the environment as a byproduct of industrial activities such as illegal gold mining and coal burning. It often magnifies through food webs and reaches dangerous levels in top predators, including humans. This bioaccumulation leads to severe neurological and reproductive health issues, making the need for effective cleanup methods critical.
The research team engineered fruit flies and zebrafish by inserting bacterial genes that produce two specific enzymes capable of demethylating methylmercury. This process converts the compound into elemental mercury, which can easily evaporate, significantly reducing its presence in the animals’ tissues and the environment.
Tests indicated that the genetically modified flies contained 83% less total mercury than their wild-type counterparts, and the modified zebrafish demonstrated a 64% reduction. Notably, the engineered organisms also exhibited greater resistance to methylmercury toxicity compared to unmodified individuals.
The implications of this research extend beyond simply cleaning up pollutants. The study suggests that these engineered animals could also process organic waste contaminated with methylmercury, potentially capturing, and safely removing the emitted gas in controlled environments.
While the discovery offers promising avenues for bioremediation, the researchers emphasised the importance of implementing safety measures to prevent unintended consequences, such as the uncontrolled spread of modified organisms in the wild. Moreover, they advocate for stringent regulatory controls for real-world applications.
With a focus on practical applications, the researchers anticipate that their findings could lead to the development of more effective strategies for bioremediation in the field, promoting healthier ecosystems and reducing the risks associated with mercury exposure in food chains.