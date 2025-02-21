New hope for mercury cleanup via genetically-modified animals

VIZAG: A team of scientists has made a significant breakthrough in the fight against methylmercury, a highly toxic pollutant that poses serious risks to both wildlife and human health. The findings, published in Nature Communications, could pave the way for novel bioremediation strategies using genetically engineered animals.

Researchers from Macquarie University, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Macquarie Medical School, and the ARC Centre of Excellence in Synthetic Biology successfully modified fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster) and zebrafish (Danio rerio) to convert methylmercury into a less harmful gas, elemental mercury, through a specialised enzymatic process.

Methylmercury accumulates in the environment as a byproduct of industrial activities such as illegal gold mining and coal burning. It often magnifies through food webs and reaches dangerous levels in top predators, including humans. This bioaccumulation leads to severe neurological and reproductive health issues, making the need for effective cleanup methods critical.