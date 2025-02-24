50% of heart attack cases since 2020 among adults below 40

NEW DELHI: In his early 30s, Rahul Srivastava was at the peak of his career—juggling deadlines, late-night work calls, and a fast-paced lifestyle—until one evening, a sudden, crushing pain in his chest changed everything. Rushed to the hospital, he was shocked to learn he had suffered a heart attack. Once considered a disease of the elderly, cardiac arrests are now striking young adults with alarming frequency.
Dr Ravi Prakash, senior consultant in cardiology at PSRI Hospital, Delhi, said that data from hospitals across India between 2020 and 2023 show that 50% of heart attack patients are below the age of 40. Doctors and researchers are alarmed by the growing number of cardiac arrests among individuals under 40 years of age. Experts attribute this rise to sedentary lifestyle, stress, poor diet, smoking, alcohol consumption, and even genetic factors. Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Prakash said, “Heart attacks used to be a disease of the elderly, but in the last 4-5 years, cases among young adults have increased significantly.”
A five-year study by Aakash Healthcare, Delhi, revealed that heart attack cases more than doubled after the Covid-19 pandemic, with emergency cases rising by 60%. The study analysed 762 cases over three distinct periods — before, during, and after the pandemic — each spanning 22 months.
“A decade ago, heart attacks were more common in people in their late 50s or early 60s. The onset here was anyway a decade earlier than the West due to a distinct genetic makeup of Indians. But now, the trend has shifted alarmingly — people are suffering fatal heart attacks as early as their 30s. This is a serious concern,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, director & unit head of cardiology at Aakash Healthcare. However, experts caution that not all sudden deaths in young people are due to heart attacks. Sudden cardiac deaths (SCD) are often caused by arrhythmias, which are irregular heartbeats, rather than blockages in the arteries.
Sudden cardiac death or sudden cardiac arrest is basically multifactorial. The cause of sudden cardiac arrests can be coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, ventricular fibrillation (which is called arrhythmia), or valvular lesion. “When a patient gets a heart attack, the LAD artery mostly gets jeopardised. The patient goes into cardiogenic shock and they can also have a sudden cardiac arrest. The immediate treatment is to revive the patient by giving a proper CPR and taking the patient to a hospital nearby, Dr Jyotirmaya Dash, senior consultant in interventional cardiology at MGM Healthcare, said.
“We see young individuals collapsing during sports, gym workouts, or even dance functions. These are often due to arrhythmias rather than traditional heart attacks,” Dr Prakash said.
Why the sudden spike?
India and other Southeast Asian countries have a genetic predisposition to early heart disease, but lifestyle changes have worsened the risk. “In the last few years, lifestyle habits have drastically changed. Smoking is now common even among school-going children, especially girls. Poor diets filled with processed and refined foods, rising obesity, excessive salt and sugar intake, high stress, and lack of sleep are all contributing factors,” Dr Prakash said.
Work-life imbalance
Factors such as long working hours, job insecurity, and a poor work-life balance are significantly contributing to cardiovascular diseases and rise in cardiac arrests among working professionals in the country.
Recent studies have shown that high job strain and prolonged exposure to stress can lead to severe health complications, including hypertension, diabetes, and heart diseases. According to Dr Jitendra Nath Patnaik, senior consultant in cardiothoracic vascular surgery at Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, the modern workplace is creating conditions that make employees more vulnerable to stress-induced health problems.
“With professional demands spilling into personal time, employees are experiencing burnout, elevated stress levels, and deteriorating physical health. The constant fear of layoffs and unstable employment conditions lead to chronic stress while employees working more than 12 hours a day face a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular diseases. The relentless work culture leaves little time for rest and recuperation,” Dr Patnaik said.
Covid-19 connection
A study by the National Institutes of Health found that people who were infected with Covid-19 — especially severe cases — faced a significantly higher risk of heart problems.
The study, published in ‘Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology,’ tracked nearly 2.18 lakh people for three years. It found that Covid-19 patients had double the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and death compared to those who never had the virus. For those hospitalised due to Covid-19, the risk was four times higher.
Alcohol and heart health
The primary ingredient in alcoholic beverages is ethanol, which is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream and spreads throughout the body, interfering with vital functions. Ethanol also dehydrates the body and depletes essential nutrients like vitamin B1, magnesium, and folic acid, which are crucial for nerve and heart function. “Alcohol raises blood pressure, causes irregular heartbeats, and leads to fat buildup in arteries. Even occasional drinking can spike blood pressure and strain the heart. Over time, alcohol weakens the heart muscle, leading to heart failure or sudden cardiac arrest,” Dr Chirag D, consultant in interventional cardiology at Aster Whitefield Hospital, said.
Mind what you eat
Diet and dietary patterns play a significant role in sudden heart attacks. “Processed or fast foods can lead to high blood pressure. Processed foods and foods that are deeply fried foods are high in saturated and trans fats. Full fat dairy products like butter are also not good for the heart. The consumption of such foods should be reduced and instead increase intake of fruits and vegetables, and food which are rich in fibre. Unhealthy eating is like an addiction, similar to smoking, said Dr A Ashok Kumar, senior consultant, interventional cardiologist, Rela Hospital Chennai. Sedentary lifestyle along with unhealthy eating amplifies the risk. “When I say unhealthy food, I mean food loaded in sugars, refined carbohydrates like white bread, sugary drinks, and fried snacks,” Dr Kumar added.
“Increased intake of oily and junk food can contribute to higher cholesterol which in turn can lead to deposition of cholesterol in the arteries. It can cause heart attacks. All these sudden cardiac deaths happen because of an unhealthy lifestyle. Less to no exercise also contributes to it,” said Dr Dash.
The way forward
To tackle the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases among working professionals, Dr Patnaik suggested a multi-faceted approach, including stress management, health check-ups, awareness, and policy reforms. The government must implement a stricter policy for reducing excessive working hours, improving job security, and promoting healthier workplace environments, he said.
“Apart from regular screenings and awareness programmes to identify early signs of cardiovascular risk and prevent severe complications, employers should offer stress management training and mental health resources to help employees cope with workplace stress. Professionals should also maintain a work-life balance. There is an urgent need for immediate interventions for preventing a looming public health crisis,” Dr Patnaik added. “While genetics play a role, lifestyle choices are a major factor in preventing early heart disease. Small changes today can lead to a healthier tomorrow,” concluded Dr Prakash.
(With inputs from Sinduja Jane @ Chennai, Rishita Khanna @ Bengaluru, Hemant Kumar Rout @ Bhubaneswar)