Breast reconstruction can restore natural appearance after cancer treatment

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer among women in India. 27.7% of all new cancers detected in women in India account for breast cancers. Though there are advanced treatment options available now, lack of awareness on breast reconstruction and preservation is one of the reasons why women fear breast cancer treatment, says Dr Kirti Katherine, consultant in breast oncoplastic surgery at MGM Cancer Institute, in an interview with Sinduja Jane. Edited excerpts:
What are the challenges women with breast cancer face?
On the surgical front, many women who undergo a mastectomy or lumpectomy due to breast cancer face profound physical and emotional challenges. The loss of one or both breasts can significantly affect a woman’s self-image, femininity, and overall quality of life.
How does breast reconstruction help women in regaining confidence?
Breast reconstruction offers a transformative solution, helping women regain their confidence, restore a natural appearance, and reclaim a sense of wholeness after cancer treatment. Breast reconstruction can help restore a more balanced silhouette, allowing women to feel more confident and comfortable in their clothing choices.
What is breast reconstruction?
Breast reconstruction is a surgical procedure that aims to rebuild the breast mound, recreating a natural-looking breast shape and restoring a woman’s physical appearance through breast cancer treatment. It may be partial reconstruction or whole breast reconstruction. It involves using various techniques, such as implants, tissue expanders, or a woman’s own body tissue (autologous reconstruction) from areas like the abdomen or back. Reconstructive surgery helps to recreate the missing breast, providing a more proportionate and natural appearance.
How is breast reconstruction surgery performed?
Breast reconstruction can be performed at different stages, depending on the individual’s preferences and medical circumstances. Some women opt for immediate reconstruction, which is done during the same surgery as the mastectomy, while others choose delayed reconstruction, which is performed at a later date after completing cancer treatment. Sometimes the decision to have an immediate or delayed reconstruction may depend on the stage of the disease, and hence a combined decision with a healthcare provider keeping in mind all factors in key.
The choice of reconstruction method depends on various factors, including the patient’s body type, breast size, tumour biology and personal preferences.
It’s important to note that breast reconstruction is a highly personal decision, and every woman should carefully consider her options in consultation with her healthcare team. Open communication with breast and plastic surgeons, oncologists, and psychologists can help ensure that the chosen approach aligns with the individual’s medical needs, aesthetic goals, and overall well-being.
What is your advice to women on early diagnosis of breast cancer?
To increase the chances of early breast cancer diagnosis, women below 40 years of age should perform monthly breast self-examinations to become familiar with their breasts and quickly report any abnormal changes in breast appearance including new lumps, nipple discharge, skin changes, or pain. Age-appropriate imaging will be advised by a healthcare provider. For women over 40 years, apart from monthly self-breast exams, they should prioritise regular mammograms, and for women with high risk of breast cancer, screening protocols may vary