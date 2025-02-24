Breast reconstruction can restore natural appearance after cancer treatment

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer among women in India. 27.7% of all new cancers detected in women in India account for breast cancers. Though there are advanced treatment options available now, lack of awareness on breast reconstruction and preservation is one of the reasons why women fear breast cancer treatment, says Dr Kirti Katherine, consultant in breast oncoplastic surgery at MGM Cancer Institute, in an interview with Sinduja Jane. Edited excerpts:

What are the challenges women with breast cancer face?

On the surgical front, many women who undergo a mastectomy or lumpectomy due to breast cancer face profound physical and emotional challenges. The loss of one or both breasts can significantly affect a woman’s self-image, femininity, and overall quality of life.

How does breast reconstruction help women in regaining confidence?

Breast reconstruction offers a transformative solution, helping women regain their confidence, restore a natural appearance, and reclaim a sense of wholeness after cancer treatment. Breast reconstruction can help restore a more balanced silhouette, allowing women to feel more confident and comfortable in their clothing choices.