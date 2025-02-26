Is Karnataka the new Goa?

Karnataka is stepping into the limelight as India’s next major coastal destination, with ambitious plans and policies that have ignited comparisons to Goa. While we decode why Karnataka can be considered the new Goa, there is no denying that both these states are making significant strides in tourism development, particularly along its coastline. With Goa moving from the coastline and Karnataka moving towards it.

For decades, Goa has been synonymous with beach tourism. Its golden sands, thriving nightlife and Portuguese heritage have drawn visitors from across the globe. However, the heavy reliance on its beaches has led to saturation, seasonal fluctuations and mounting environmental concerns. Travellers today seek experiences beyond the conventional sun-and-sand holiday, leading Goa to diversify its offerings. The state has rolled out initiatives like Beyond Beaches, aimed at drawing attention to its hinterlands, heritage and adventure tourism. Yet, as Goa evolves, Karnataka is emerging as a strong contender in the coastal tourism space, capturing attention with its pristine beaches, untouched landscapes and dynamic government-backed initiatives.

The Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024-29 underscores the state’s ambitious goals to establish itself among India’s top coastal tourism destinations. It introduces a strategic roadmap covering 25 tourism themes and 44 distinct products, ensuring a holistic approach to tourism development. While Karnataka has long been celebrated for its hill stations, wildlife sanctuaries, regional cuisines and historical sites, its coastal tourism sector is now receiving unprecedented attention. The government has approved substantial investments in infrastructure, digital platforms and incentives to attract private stakeholders. A dedicated Coastal Tourism Development Board has been proposed, with a master plan underway to revitalise the state’s beachfront offerings.