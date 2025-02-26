Is Karnataka the new Goa?

Karnataka is stepping into the limelight as India’s next major coastal destination, with ambitious plans and policies that have ignited comparisons to Goa. While we decode why Karnataka can be considered the new Goa, there is no denying that both these states are making significant strides in tourism development, particularly along its coastline. With Goa moving from the coastline and Karnataka moving towards it.
For decades, Goa has been synonymous with beach tourism. Its golden sands, thriving nightlife and Portuguese heritage have drawn visitors from across the globe. However, the heavy reliance on its beaches has led to saturation, seasonal fluctuations and mounting environmental concerns. Travellers today seek experiences beyond the conventional sun-and-sand holiday, leading Goa to diversify its offerings. The state has rolled out initiatives like Beyond Beaches, aimed at drawing attention to its hinterlands, heritage and adventure tourism. Yet, as Goa evolves, Karnataka is emerging as a strong contender in the coastal tourism space, capturing attention with its pristine beaches, untouched landscapes and dynamic government-backed initiatives.
The Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024-29 underscores the state’s ambitious goals to establish itself among India’s top coastal tourism destinations. It introduces a strategic roadmap covering 25 tourism themes and 44 distinct products, ensuring a holistic approach to tourism development. While Karnataka has long been celebrated for its hill stations, wildlife sanctuaries, regional cuisines and historical sites, its coastal tourism sector is now receiving unprecedented attention. The government has approved substantial investments in infrastructure, digital platforms and incentives to attract private stakeholders. A dedicated Coastal Tourism Development Board has been proposed, with a master plan underway to revitalise the state’s beachfront offerings.
Beach development is at the forefront of this transformation, with projects such as the redevelopment of Udupi’s beaches and the introduction of a long-awaited beach shack policy. Unlike Goa, which has decades of established beachside infrastructure, Karnataka is in the process of crafting its own unique coastal identity. The final beach shack policy, currently in the works, is set to formalise and regulate beach tourism, ensuring both sustainability and a vibrant coastal experience. The government is also exploring tent tourism, relaxed alcohol restrictions and extended operating hours for coastal businesses, echoing Goa’s long-standing reputation for nightlife and hospitality.
At the recent Connect 2024 event in Mangalore, Karnataka’s Tourism Department reinforced its commitment to evolving tourism offerings. Among the major highlights was the plan to streamline approvals for tourism projects within the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), making it easier for investors to develop beachside attractions while ensuring environmental safeguards. This careful balance between development and conservation is crucial, as Karnataka looks to position itself as an alternative to Goa’s heavily commercialised beach landscape. Beyond infrastructure, Karnataka’s coastal appeal lies in its relatively untouched beaches and rich cultural tapestry. Destinations like Gokarna, Karwar and Murudeshwar are already gaining traction among travellers seeking tranquillity and scenic beauty without the overwhelming crowds of Goa. These beaches offer a more laid-back experience, complemented by spiritual landmarks, vibrant local festivals and an emerging adventure tourism sector. Water sports, trekking trails and eco-tourism initiatives are being actively promoted to cater to a new wave of experience-driven tourists.
The shift towards Karnataka is not solely a result of government initiatives; changing traveller behaviour also plays a role. Many seasoned tourists who have frequented Goa are now seeking fresh destinations and Karnataka’s pristine coastline offers an appealing alternative given the proximity. The state’s efforts to create a well-rounded tourism experience — incorporating cultural heritage, adventure and wellness alongside beach tourism — make it a compelling choice for both domestic and international visitors. “Goa has long been the beach destination for me but over the years I’ve seen it getting transformed into an over populated nightmare. The crowded airports, the taxi travel and the over priced hotels, the charm is definitely lost. Karnataka has a larger coastline so, it’s great that the state is now taking a keen interest in making the beaches more attractive to travellers. Gokarna and Mangaluru are at the top of my list and I’m looking forward to seeing these featured on the beautiful beaches list,” reveals Priyanka Rajwar, travel blogger and textile revivalist.
Despite these developments, Goa remains an iconic destination, with a deeply ingrained tourism culture that Karnataka cannot replicate overnight. However, what Karnataka lacks in legacy, it makes up for in potential. “As a frequent travel bug who enjoys beaches, it’s thrilling to see the changes in the tourism landscape. These new changes such as the shacks, the extended beach hours the enhancement of safety, tent tourism etc are uplifting the beaches of Karnataka and this makeover is going to drive tourists, like me, towards Karnataka than Goa,” shares Amber Sundka, celeb traveller.
With expansive beaches and Blue Flag certifications, an ambitious policy framework and a commitment to sustainable tourism, it is well on its way to carving out a distinct space in India’s tourism map. Whether Karnataka will truly become the new Goa remains to be seen, but what is certain is that the state is no longer just a footnote in India’s travel industry — it is rapidly becoming an all-rounded destination in its own right.