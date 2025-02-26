Punjab reveals a grand plan to revive tourism

Punjab is undergoing a remarkable transformation in tourism and cultural preservation under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. With a renewed focus on heritage restoration and modern tourism initiatives, the state aims to reclaim its status as a premier travel destination.

Tourism minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond announced that approximately Rs 73 crore was allocated in 2024 for the restoration and modernisation of historical and cultural monuments. This investment has significantly revitalised key heritage sites and launched projects designed to boost tourism across the region. As 2025 unfolds, Punjab’s renowned fairs and festivals are set to be celebrated on an unprecedented scale, drawing visitors from around the world. The year commenced with colourful events, including the Basant Mela in Ferozepur and the celebrated Rural Olympics in Kila Raipur.