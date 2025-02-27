Indian business leaders accelerate AI adoption amid talent shortage

NEW DELHI: Around 98% of Indian business leaders are accelerating their adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to a recent report by LinkedIn. However, the report also highlights a significant challenge—finding skilled talent remains a persistent issue.

The report reveals that 54% of recruiters in India say that only half or fewer of the job applications they receive meet the required qualifications, underscoring the ongoing talent gap in the country.

AI and Human Skills Remain a Hiring Challenge

LinkedIn's research shows that 54% of HR professionals in India report that only half, or fewer, of the job applications they receive meet all the required and preferred qualifications. The biggest hiring challenge for recruiters is finding candidates with the right mix of technical (61%) and soft skills (57%). Some of the hardest-to-find skills in India include technical/IT skills, such as software development and engineering (44%), AI-related skills (34%), and soft skills like communication and problem-solving (33%).