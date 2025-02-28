Forest Rights Act: A new dawn

Forest Rights Act: Triggering the apocalypse of forest loss and fragmentation' by Praveen Bhargav, published in The New Indian Express on February 16, weaves an imaginary catastrophe gripping India's forests. The marauder, the article points out, is the Scheduled Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 (FRA).

However, the FRA, hailed as a historic flagship law incorporating inputs from across the country — from the forest-dwellers to the ecologists, and legal experts to seasoned administrators — was unanimously enacted.

The author of the article is a trustee of Wildlife First, the main petitioner in the Supreme Court case WP (C) No.109/2008. It challenged FRA as being beyond Parliament’s legislative competence and for constitutional violations. In February 2019, the court ordered the eviction of nearly 10 lakh people whose FRA claims stood rejected even while a case on FRA’s constitutional validity is yet to be heard.

The Union government scrambled and got the court to keep its order on hold. State governments wanted to review all the rejected claims as these were dropped without following lawful procedures, a tedious job taking up months if not years. The case remained in limbo till now.

The facts

FRA does not grant any rights to anyone. It simply demarcates and titles forest lands occupied before 13th December 2005 that FRA recognised and vested on forest dwellers. Numerous government findings pointed to the denial of legitimate rights since colonial times without respite, despite forest laws requiring rights recognition while notifying forests.