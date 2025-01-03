India lifts restrictions on WhatsApp Payments: What it means for users and Meta

NEW DELHI: In a move that could enhance digital payments in India, the Indian government has lifted restrictions on WhatsApp Payments. This decision, which removes the previous cap of 100 million users, opens the door for over 500 million WhatsApp users in India to access the platform’s payment features. In simple terms, more users can now avail themselves of this payment app.

Here’s how this decision will benefit Indian customers:

Previous restrictions

Before this move, WhatsApp Payments had been restricted in terms of how many users could access it. The rollout was cautious, starting with a cap of 40 million users in 2020. This was later increased to 100 million users in 2022. These restrictions were put in place by NPCI due to concerns over market concentration in India’s rapidly growing digital payments sector.

Why is this a big deal for Meta?

WhatsApp’s expansion into digital payments represents a direct challenge to India’s two dominant players in the sector: Google Pay and PhonePe. Together, these two platforms control more than 85% of the UPI market, which processes over 13 billion transactions monthly. WhatsApp’s massive user base and seamless integration with the messaging app gives it a strong position to disrupt this duopoly, potentially bringing millions of new users into the digital payments ecosystem. This move is particularly significant for Meta, as the company continues to expand its presence in India.