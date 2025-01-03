Smartphone releases: What to expect from top brands in 2025

NEW DELHI: As 2025 kicks off, the tech world is buzzing with anticipation for the groundbreaking advancements in smartphones, AI technology, and more. Here's a look at some of the most exciting smartphone launches expected in the coming months:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy S25 series in January, which will include the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra models. These devices are expected to feature updated processors, either from Qualcomm or Samsung’s own Exynos. The cameras are getting a boost too, with notable upgrades. The series will debut with One UI 7, promising major improvements in UI design, features, and Galaxy AI.

OnePlus 13 Series

OnePlus is ready to unveil the OnePlus 13 series on January 7, 2025. This new flagship lineup will feature two models: the standard OnePlus 13 and a more budget-friendly OnePlus 13R. Along with the phones, OnePlus will likely introduce a new colour option for its popular OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Powered by Qualcomm chips, these devices are set to offer improved cameras, longer battery life, and better displays.