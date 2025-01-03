Smartphone releases: What to expect from top brands in 2025

NEW DELHI: As 2025 kicks off, the tech world is buzzing with anticipation for the groundbreaking advancements in smartphones, AI technology, and more. Here's a look at some of the most exciting smartphone launches expected in the coming months:
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy S25 series in January, which will include the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra models. These devices are expected to feature updated processors, either from Qualcomm or Samsung’s own Exynos. The cameras are getting a boost too, with notable upgrades. The series will debut with One UI 7, promising major improvements in UI design, features, and Galaxy AI.
OnePlus 13 Series
OnePlus is ready to unveil the OnePlus 13 series on January 7, 2025. This new flagship lineup will feature two models: the standard OnePlus 13 and a more budget-friendly OnePlus 13R. Along with the phones, OnePlus will likely introduce a new colour option for its popular OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Powered by Qualcomm chips, these devices are set to offer improved cameras, longer battery life, and better displays.
Apple iPhone 17 Series
As usual, Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series by the end of 2025. The lineup will include three or four models, possibly including the long-awaited iPhone 17 Slim. Expect faster performance thanks to new A-series processors, enhanced cameras, and battery improvements. Apple may also add more AI-powered features to the iPhone 17 for a smarter user experience.
Asus ROG Phone 9
Asus has already launched its ROG Phone 9 globally, and it’s expected to hit the Indian market in early 2025. The gaming-focused smartphone will feature the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, delivering boosted clock speeds for exceptional performance. It will run on Android 15 and come equipped with an advanced cooling system to handle even the most demanding games.
Xiaomi 15
Xiaomi is also preparing to launch the Xiaomi 15 in 2025, designed for those who prefer a smaller form factor. This compact phone will sport a 6.36-inch display and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering strong performance in a pocket-friendly size. With these exciting releases, 2025 promises to be an exhilarating year for tech enthusiasts!