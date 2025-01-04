Covid management behind India’s progress in reducing emissions

NEW DELHI: India’s 4th Biennial Update Report (BUR-4) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) suggests the country is on the road to decoupling its economy from carbon-intensive fossil fuels to a renewable energy-driven economy. However, experts attributed the improvement in data to the Covid lockdown instead of any additional genuine effort.

The report shows that in 2020, India’s total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions decreased by 7.93% as compared to 2019. Long term analysis also shows that the country has continued decoupling economic growth from GHG emissions.

Between 2005 and 2020, the emission intensity of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reduced by 36%.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav attributed the good performance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, adding India is leading by example in sustainable growth.

Climate scientist Prof T Jayaraman appreciated the progress towards net zero target, adding India has fulfilled more than its pre-2020 pledge of reducing its emissions intensity of GDP by 20-25% below 2005 levels. However, he underlined the achievement is due to economic consequences of the Covid pandemic and its management.

“The emissions reduction of 2020 with respect to 2019 must be seen in the context of the economic consequences of Covid and its management strategies and should not be interpreted as a sign of decarbonisation,” said Jayraman.

In the energy sector, by October 2024, the share of non-fossil sources in the installed electricity generation capacity was 46.52%, which is near the target of 50%. The cumulative renewable power installed capacity has increased 4.5 times from 35 GW in March 2014 to 156.25 GW.