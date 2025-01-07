Don’t stress out to avoid rapid ageing, comorbidities

KOCHI: For six months, Akshay (name changed), an expat in Dubai, had been experiencing abdominal bloating sensation, pain in the abdomen, and constipation. He even consulted two hospitals in Dubai and Kerala, and underwent several tests to diagnose his symptoms. However, the results always came back with no findings of pathological symptoms.
As his condition did not improve, he was recommended for a detailed examination, and the findings were mind-boggling. “The tests found he has had anxious personality traits for a long time, along with history that contributed to it. He was constantly thinking about symptoms related to cancer. We explained to him how stress in the mind can translate to physical symptoms in the body and how gut-brain access works,” said Dr Kathleen Anne Mathew, consultant in psychiatry at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.
After the patient came to realise that his stress and anxiety was causing physical discomfort, he showed over 50% improvement after taking treatment and managing his anxiety. According to Dr Kathleen, these days, a lot of stressed-out youngsters especially in their 20s and early 30s are coming for treatment.
“When stress becomes chronic, it can have serious effects on both physical and cognitive levels in the long-term. Chronic stress can result in increased heart rate and blood pressure. When it prolongs for a long period, it can take a toll on the body. There is an increase in the proportion of people presenting with cardiovascular conditions,” she said.
Stress can have effects on physical and mental well-being, and the management of stress plays an important role. Stress can lead to physical and mental morbidity and can cause ageing. “Stress is a part of life. It is the skill to manage stress that makes the difference.
No stress is also not good. Sustained stress is not good for the overall health of a person. It makes us vulnerable to issues with accelerated ageing. Stress is bound to occur at various stages of life, in various roles, and at work. However, people should develop skills to manage stress,” said Dr CJ John, a senior psychiatrist based in Kochi.
Effects on ageing
According to the study published in the US in 2020 - The Link between Chronic Stress and Accelerated Ageing - people exposed to chronic stress even age rapidly. “The telomeres in their cells of all types shorten faster. Inflammation is another important feature of stress that, along with ageing, accounts for the phenomenon of inflammation. In addition to ageing itself, inflammaging can contribute to the development of several pathologies, including atherosclerosis, diabetes, hypertension, and others,” states the study. Inflammation is a chronic, low-grade inflammation that occurs with ageing.
Chronic stress can be a silent accelerator of the ageing process, insidiously eroding our physical and mental well-being, says Gana PC, clinical psychologist at Aster Medcity, Kochi. “When we are trapped in a cycle of stress, our mind can become mired in a toxic mix of negative thoughts, emotions, and behaviours. This can trigger a cascade of biochemical reactions that undermine our resilience, weaken our immune system, and damage our cellular health. As a result, we may experience a range of debilitating effects, from cognitive fog and emotional dysregulation to premature ageing and increased vulnerability to disease,” she said.
The number of youngsters who present with gut issues related to stress is also increasing. “Many individuals present with gastric bloating, abdominal pain, and multiple gastric symptoms, which can be precipitated by stress. Stress can affect brain-gut access — that is, the communication between nerves in the brain and the gut.
At the mind and gut clinic here, we have noticed that there is an increase in the number of young people presenting with abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, and other gastric symptoms caused by stress,” she said, adding that individuals in their 30s and 20s with unhealthy eating patterns, poor exercise, smoking, and alcohol can lead to metabolic disorders. Along with the physical effects, stress can also lead to issues in brain functions. “When somebody has psychological stress, it can affect their cognitive processes. People who experience long-term stress can also have accelerated cognitive decline,” added Dr Kathleen.
The lifestyle factor
As people move away from their comfort zones and migrate to new cities in search of better opportunities, especially youngsters, the expectations and pressure to deliver are leading to anxiety and burnout. This is exacerbated by lack of traditional support networks.“The changing landscape of modern life has created a perfect storm of stressors that are disproportionately affecting younger generations.
The pressures of social media, academic expectations, and uncertain career prospects can be overwhelming, leading to increased rates of anxiety, depression, and burnout among youngsters. Furthermore, the erosion of traditional support networks and the rise of loneliness have exacerbated the problem. I have seen firsthand the devastating impact of chronic stress on young minds and bodies. We need to acknowledge this growing crisis and work towards creating a more supportive and compassionate environment for our youth,” said Gana.
“One major reason for increased stress among youngsters is the disturbed sleep-wake cycles. Youngsters are awake till midnight and sleep only for a few hours. They go to work without sufficient sleep. Also, improper eating habits, junk foods, skipping breakfast, having a heavy dinner, and going to bed immediately after dinner can contribute to stress. It can lead to metabolism disorders, and can cause vascular dementia. Alcohol and substance abuse, smoking, etc. can also lead to cognitive impairment,” added Dr Arun.
Another concern is overconsumption of online content. “Brain rot, the deterioration of the mental and intellectual state of a person, is one of the major issues youngsters are facing due to overconsumption of online content, reels, etc. People who spend time online uncontrollably are inviting problems at a cognitive level. Allocating time for other activities is also important. People who are working on a computer five days a week should ensure they are engaged in off-screen activities on off days,” added Dr John.
Social support and good sleep
“Reversing the effects of chronic stress requires a multi-faceted approach that incorporates self-care, stress management techniques, and social support. Mindfulness practices, such as meditation and deep breathing, can help calm the nervous system and reduce stress hormones. Engaging in regular exercise, healthy eating, and adequate sleep can also help mitigate the effects of stress.
Additionally, building strong social connections and seeking support from loved ones, friends, or mental health professionals can provide a sense of security and belonging. By prioritising our well-being and taking proactive steps to manage stress, we can begin to heal and reclaim our physical and mental health,” said Gana.
Dr Arun said that lifestyle modifications and techniques can help in countering ageing. “Ensure 8 hours of sleep at night. Practise sleep hygiene techniques to ensure good sleep. Regular relaxation techniques like deep breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation, meditation, or mindfulness techniques can also help. Healthy social connectivity, healthy family relationships, etc. can also help.
“If middle-aged people can meet and reconnect with their friends from schools and colleges, it would be better. It can make them mentally much younger. Because those are populations we have met and engaged with even before we became employees or employers, and they have accepted us as human beings. It can make us feel extremely young,” he added.
“Social support can affect psychological well-being and can be a buffer for stress in individuals. So the perception of being supported by close ones when somebody is stressed can encourage the use of adaptive coping strategies that promote mental well-being and prevent the deleterious effects of stress,” added Dr Kathleen.