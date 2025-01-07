Don’t stress out to avoid rapid ageing, comorbidities

KOCHI: For six months, Akshay (name changed), an expat in Dubai, had been experiencing abdominal bloating sensation, pain in the abdomen, and constipation. He even consulted two hospitals in Dubai and Kerala, and underwent several tests to diagnose his symptoms. However, the results always came back with no findings of pathological symptoms.

As his condition did not improve, he was recommended for a detailed examination, and the findings were mind-boggling. “The tests found he has had anxious personality traits for a long time, along with history that contributed to it. He was constantly thinking about symptoms related to cancer. We explained to him how stress in the mind can translate to physical symptoms in the body and how gut-brain access works,” said Dr Kathleen Anne Mathew, consultant in psychiatry at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

After the patient came to realise that his stress and anxiety was causing physical discomfort, he showed over 50% improvement after taking treatment and managing his anxiety. According to Dr Kathleen, these days, a lot of stressed-out youngsters especially in their 20s and early 30s are coming for treatment.

“When stress becomes chronic, it can have serious effects on both physical and cognitive levels in the long-term. Chronic stress can result in increased heart rate and blood pressure. When it prolongs for a long period, it can take a toll on the body. There is an increase in the proportion of people presenting with cardiovascular conditions,” she said.

Stress can have effects on physical and mental well-being, and the management of stress plays an important role. Stress can lead to physical and mental morbidity and can cause ageing. “Stress is a part of life. It is the skill to manage stress that makes the difference.

No stress is also not good. Sustained stress is not good for the overall health of a person. It makes us vulnerable to issues with accelerated ageing. Stress is bound to occur at various stages of life, in various roles, and at work. However, people should develop skills to manage stress,” said Dr CJ John, a senior psychiatrist based in Kochi.