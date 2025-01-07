HMPV is mild and non-fatal

BHUBANESWAR: Five years after the global outbreak of Covid-19, the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is grabbing headlines as China has reportedly been witnessing a surge in cases, especially among children and elderly people. The central government has been alert and closely monitoring the respiratory and seasonal flu cases across the country.

Initially identified in 2001, HMPV is a major cause of acute respiratory infections worldwide, especially in children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems. It is found to be more common during winter and early spring.

Dr Srivatsa Lokeshwaran, head of interventional pulmonology and lung transplant department at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, said the number of cases being reported in China, especially in the northern parts, has been on the rise. “Although HMPV is an old virus, a new mutation could have led to the recent spike in infections. As HMPV does not have definitive treatment, only supportive care like most viruses is recommended. Since there is no vaccine for it, prevention is the best way forward,” he said.

With symptoms similar to the common cold, the virus often causes upper respiratory infections and can sometimes cause lower respiratory infections like pneumonia, asthma flare-ups, and make chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worse. Its incubation period can vary between three to six days.