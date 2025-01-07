HMPV is mild and non-fatal

BHUBANESWAR: Five years after the global outbreak of Covid-19, the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is grabbing headlines as China has reportedly been witnessing a surge in cases, especially among children and elderly people. The central government has been alert and closely monitoring the respiratory and seasonal flu cases across the country.
Initially identified in 2001, HMPV is a major cause of acute respiratory infections worldwide, especially in children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems. It is found to be more common during winter and early spring.
Dr Srivatsa Lokeshwaran, head of interventional pulmonology and lung transplant department at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, said the number of cases being reported in China, especially in the northern parts, has been on the rise. “Although HMPV is an old virus, a new mutation could have led to the recent spike in infections. As HMPV does not have definitive treatment, only supportive care like most viruses is recommended. Since there is no vaccine for it, prevention is the best way forward,” he said.
With symptoms similar to the common cold, the virus often causes upper respiratory infections and can sometimes cause lower respiratory infections like pneumonia, asthma flare-ups, and make chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worse. Its incubation period can vary between three to six days.
What is HMPV?
Human metapneumovirus is a non-segmented single-stranded RNA virus from the paramyxoviridae family. HMPV is unlike the corona virus as it usually affects children, aged less than 12 years, and elderly people. Believed to have originated from birds, the virus spreads through respiratory droplets, direct contact, or contaminated surfaces, making it highly transmissible in community settings.
The usual symptoms are running nose, sneezing, cough, breathlessness, wheezing and high grade fever, sometimes leading to bronchiolitis as well as pneumonia. The virus binds to the mucosa of the nose and gains entry to lungs. It can be diagnosed through clinical evaluation and laboratory tests.
Though the symptoms of HMPV resemble the common cold, it can lead to severe illness in some individuals in first infections, putting young children at higher risk of complications while subsequent infections typically result in milder and cold-like symptoms, said Dr Niroj Mishra, a Bhubaneswar-based senior internal medicine specialist.
“The virus can cause severe illness in older adults, especially those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, and people with weakened immune systems. After the global health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, HMPV is a reminder of the need for global vigilance against emerging zoonotic respiratory viruses,” Dr Mishra said.
“HMPV is primarily transmitted by symptomatic individuals, and asymptomatic transmission is less common,” said Dr Subhashree Samantaray, associate consultant, infectious diseases, Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar.
No cause for panic
HMPV is an already circulating virus in India and was first identified in 2001. The infection is not fatal and many individuals recover uneventfully with symptomatic treatment, said Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya, lead consultant and head of Internal Medicine Department at Aster Whitefield Hospital. “It does not cause fatality in most patients and many times it is self limiting. Few case studies have, however, shown that the fatality rates range between 25-30%, she said.
The prevention of HMPV is similar to any other respiratory infection – covering your mouth and nose while sneezing/coughing, washing hands, wearing masks in crowded places, and reporting to the health facility, if need arises.
As there is no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV, management focuses on relieving symptoms and supporting respiratory function. As part of symptomatic treatment, doctors prescribe fever reducers like paracetamol for fever and pain, and nasal saline drops or humidifiers to ease nasal congestion along with hydration. In case of severity, patients can be hospitalised for oxygen therapy or ventilator support.