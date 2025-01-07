India needs stem cell donor registry

Childhood cancer remains a significant global health challenge, with over three lakh new cases reported annually. India contributes more than 50,000 of these cases, placing it among the countries with the highest burden. Leukaemia, the most common childhood cancer in India, accounts for about 30% of cases.

Adding to this burden is thalassemia, which impacts approximately 10% of global cases. These diseases, along with other conditions like sickle cell disease, bone marrow failure, primary immune deficiency disorders, and rare metabolic disorders represent a burden of diseases that require advanced treatment options.

Over the years, medical advancements have introduced transformative therapies, and one of the most impactful among them is stem cell therapy.

Stem cell therapy, also known as bone marrow transplantation (BMT), offers a life-saving treatment option. This procedure replaces diseased or damaged cells with healthy stem cells, restoring the body’s ability to produce blood cells. With survival rates exceeding 90% for transplants performed using fully matched sibling donors, BMT stands as one of the most effective cures available. However, the success of stem cell transplants depends on finding compatible donors, which is a significant challenge.

Challenges

India requires approximately one lakh transplants annually, yet only around 2,000 are performed due to the limited availability of compatible donors. One of the primary challenges contributing to this shortage is the low number of registered donors. India has only six lakh registered donors, and the chances of finding a match are low. Only 30% of patients find donors within their families, leaving the rest reliant on unrelated donors from registries, a resource India severely needs to improve.