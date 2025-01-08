A matter of horns and antlers

Graceful yet stealthy, majestic yet pacy! Deer and antelopes have featured across various wild vistas for millions of years, donning the role of essential prey animals, thus helping sustain food chains and allowing ecosystems to thrive. From the North American Prairie and the African Savanna, to the Arabian desert and the Indian forests, deer and antelopes of various sizes and unique characteristics make up an integral aspect of the biosphere.

Among myriads of species that call Earth home, the animal kingdom is divided into five categories: Porifera, Ctenophora, Placozoa, Cnidaria, and Bilateria, and deer and antelope fall under the Bilateria category. Bilateria refer to animals that exhibit bilateral symmetry, meaning that their bodies can be divided into two mirror-image halves along one plane, and deer and antelopes are considered to have a clear left and right side, which is a clear characteristic of Bilateria. Modern “true” deer are thought to have evolved from ancestors similar to modern-day chevrotains at some point during the Oligocene (part of the mid-Tertiary, some 30 million years ago); they were small animals with simple antlers and large canine tusks that lived in the forests of the Old-World tropics.

Antelopes have roamed the Earth for millions of years, evolving into a diverse group of species adapted to a wide range of habitats. The earliest antelope fossils date back to the Miocene Epoch, around 20 million years ago.

Deer and antelopes are two of the most recognisable creatures on earth, and because of their almost similar appearances, are often confused with each other. Both are hoofed animals (ungulates) and ruminant mammals, i.e., they have multiple stomachs that regurgitate food to chew it again, and this process is called ‘chewing the cud’. But when we are classifying them, deer are part of the Cervidae family, which includes elk, reindeer, moose, and red and fallow deer; whereas, antelopes belong to the Bovidae family, which also includes cattle, goats, sheep, and bison. Apart from their appearance, and the other two aspects because of which both these animals are confused as being the same, deer and antelope are very different from each other, from their families, their headgear, their origin, physical characteristics, and more.