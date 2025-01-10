India’s smartphone market all set to cross $50 billion in 2025

NEW DELHI: India’s smartphone market is set to surpass $50 billion in value by 2025, driven by the ongoing trend of premiumisation, according to the latest research from Counterpoint Research. This significant growth is the result of Indian consumers increasingly opting for smartphones with enhanced features and capabilities, as opposed to sticking with budget-friendly options.

Consumers willing to pay more

In simple terms, more and more Indian consumers are willing to spend more on smartphones that offer improved specifications, such as better cameras, faster processors, and premium designs. As a result, the smartphone market is experiencing a shift toward higher-end models, which is driving up the average selling price (ASP) of devices. By 2025, it’s expected that the retail ASP of smartphones in India will cross $300 for the first time, a notable milestone in the country’s mobile industry.

The premium segment is particularly booming. Indian consumers are now more inclined to purchase devices priced around ₹30,000 (approximately $350) and above, a trend that is expected to push the premium segment’s market share to over 20% by 2025. According to the report, this shift is being driven by a value-centric approach from smartphone brands, which are focusing on high-specification devices to meet the rising demand for premium products.

Apple, Samsung lead the race

In terms of market leaders, global brands like Apple and Samsung are at the forefront of this shift. Apple is expected to see strong demand for its iPhone Pro models, driven by local manufacturing and recent price cuts across its iPhone lineup. Samsung, on the other hand, is focusing on value-driven strategies, particularly with its flagship Galaxy S series, to capture a significant share of the premium market.