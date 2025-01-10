New age of AI brings urgency to enterprise reinvention

BENGALURU: As artificial intelligence diffusion accelerates across the enterprise and society at a rate that is faster than any prior technology, 69% of executives believe it brings new urgency to reinvention and how technology systems and the processes it enables are designed, built and operated. New research from

Accenture states how the future will be shaped by AI-powered autonomy.

The research also predicts AI will increasingly act as a technology development partner, a personal brand ambassador, power robotic bodies in the physical world, and foster a new symbiotic relationship with people to bring out the best in each other. About seven in 10 business leaders believe that when AI is everywhere, it brings new urgency to enterprise reinvention.

Close to 78% agree that technology systems will need to be built for AI agents as much as humans. The Accenture Technology Vision 2025 explores the future as AI-powered autonomy takes shape and ripples across all dimensions.

"Our 25th Technology Vision gives leaders a look into what’s ahead when AI continuously learns, acts autonomously with and on behalf of people, and pushes enterprises and the people who use it into new and exciting ways to continuously reinvent," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture.

“But unlocking the benefits of AI will only be possible if leaders seize the opportunity to inject and develop trust in its performance and outcomes in a systematic manner so businesses and people can unlock AI’s incredible possibilities,” she added.

Also it is important to have trust in AI. Most executives believe the true benefits of AI will only be possible when built on a foundation of trust, and 81% agree that trust strategy must evolve in parallel with any technology strategy.

“Advancements in digitising knowledge, new AI models, agentic AI systems and architecture enables enterprises to create their own unique cognitive digital brains,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive - technology and CTO, Accenture.

“While conventional technologies have long supported pre-determined business needs, this is a generational moment of transition. The autonomy created by these generalised AI systems can help organisations be more dynamic and intention-driven than ever. It will allow leaders to rethink how digital systems are designed, how people work, and reinvent how they create products and interact with customers. But trust underpins it all, as systems will only ever be as autonomous as they are trustworthy,” he added.