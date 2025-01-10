Retail firms now see Gen AI as a transformative tech

BENGALURU: Consumers, especially online shoppers, now prefer quicker product recommendations and hyper-personalised content. Retail firms are trying to offer these experiences with the help of Generative AI, which transforms the shopping experience. Retailers view this as a transformative tech that helps them onboard more new customers.

As much as 71% of consumers want Gen AI to be integrated into their purchasing experiences, according to Capgemini Research Institute's annual consumer trends report. In its report titled 'What Matters to Today's Consumer', it finds that technological innovation is playing a significant role and is also fuelling consumer behaviours.

Nearly half (46%) of consumers are enthusiastic about the impact of Gen AI on their online shopping and three quarters are open to Gen AI recommendations, up from 63% in 2023. About 58% have replaced traditional search engines with Gen AI tools as their go-to for product/service recommendations, according to the report.

Close to 68% of consumers want Gen AI tools to aggregate search results from online search engines, social media platforms, and retailers’ websites to provide a one-stop shop for highlighted purchase options.

About 7 in 10 consumer products and retail companies view Gen AI as a transformative technology, a significant shift from last year, says the report.

However, the report finds that while investment in the technology is on the rise, Gen AI usage is not meeting expectations. Consumer satisfaction with the technology is down from last year (at 37% in 2024 compared to 41% in 2023). The report highlights that it is important for retailers to understand where and how consumers want the technology implemented.