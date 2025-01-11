North-East lost forest cover equal to thrice Delhi’s area in last two decades

The 18th edition of the India State of Forest Report 2023 (ISFR 2023) released on December 21, reported an increase in the country’s forest cover by 156.41 sq km in the last two years. The Forest Survey of India (FSI) defines “forest cover” as land with tree canopy density exceeding 10% and covering at least one hectare, which thus includes plantations. According to the report, losses in forest cover have been recorded in the Western Ghats and Eastern States Area (58.22 sq km) and the Northeast (327.30 sq km) since 2021.

An analysis of the changes in forest cover in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura in the last two decades (2003 to 2023) suggests the situation is quite alarming. According to ISFR reports (2003, 2013 and 2023), the region lost 4,490 sq km of forest cover at the average rate of 224 sq km per year despite inclusion of the area under plantation in SIFR. Total loss within the last two decades is equal to three times the area of Delhi.

Maximum loss of 2,137.43 sq km has been recorded in Arunachal Pradesh, which is 3.24% of the forest area recorded in 2003. Nagaland, which is second, lost around 1,386.53 sq km forest cover, which is 11.34% of what was recorded in 2003. Assam and Meghalaya recorded an increase in forest cover in the last two decades (487.55 and 127.84 sq km). However, two areas under Autonomous Councils in Assam, Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hill recorded a total loss of around 529 sq km forest cover during the same period.

Decadal trend analysis showed that of the total loss in forest cover in between 2003 and 2023, nearly 83% of the total loss occurred in the last decade between 2013 and 2023. During this period, except Assam, all other states in the region recorded loss in forest cover. Maximum loss of around 1,439.43 sq km was recorded in Arunachal Pradesh followed by Mizoram and Nagaland where the corresponding figures were 1,063.54 sq km and 821.53 sq km of forest cover.

However, during the same period, Assam recorded an increase in forest cover by 642.55 sq km though Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hill lost around 416.47 sq km forest cover.