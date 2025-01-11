Planet crossed 1.5 degrees in 2024: A global climate wakeup call

CHENNAI: At a time when Los Angeles wildfires are leaving a trail of mass destruction charring thousands of homes and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate, in what President Joe Biden called the most catastrophic fires in California’s history, the Copernicus Climate Change Service has confirmed 2024 as the hottest year on record, with global average temperatures reaching 1.6°C above pre-industrial levels. This marked the first time humanity surpassed the critical 1.5°C warming threshold for a full calendar year, a stark warning about the planet’s escalating climate crisis.

The year’s extraordinary heat extended a streak of record-breaking temperatures that began in 2023. Over the two years, average global temperatures exceeded the 1.5°C benchmark, a limit set under the Paris Agreement to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. While not yet permanently breached, this temporary surpassing of the threshold is a dire indication of the rapid warming driven by human activity. Samantha Burgess, Copernicus’ climate deputy director, said data “should alarm us all”, while Britain’s Energy Security Minister Ed Miliband described the worsening climate crisis as a betrayal of future generations if left unaddressed.

Each month from January to June 2024 set new records for the warmest corresponding month globally, with the period from July to December ranking as the second warmest, following 2023. The 13-month streak of record-breaking monthly global average temperatures ended in June. Notably, 22 July 2024 became the hottest day ever recorded. Dr Friederike Otto from Imperial College London said there is an urgent need to transition away from fossil fuels, halt deforestation, and bolster societal resilience.