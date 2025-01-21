Brain rot- Mental health affected by mindless scrolling online

Fourteen-year-old John (*name changed) from Bengaluru was increasingly getting addicted to online video games. The excessive screen time also resulted in him isolating from the world around him. Even his parents struggled to manage him, as he grew more independent and secretive about his activities. It became clear that his fixation on television and mobile phones was taking a toll on his education and overall well-being. At school, his performance had significantly declined. Alongside his academic troubles, he exhibited emotional instability, frequently throwing tantrums and lashing out in anger.

Alarmed by these sudden and troubling changes, six months back his parents sought help. At Aster Hospital, Whitefield, the boy was diagnosed with brain rot – a cognitive and emotional deterioration caused by excessive screen time and lack of real-world interaction. This was not a neurological condition that could be diagnosed with a scan, but rather an addiction that required intervention. The boy’s parents were counselled on how to regain some control over the situation. While engaging with him led to 30% improvement, there’s still a long way to go as the boy is yet to completely get rid of his habits.

Experts emphasise that while intervention helped in this case, the road to recovery in such cases is not easy. This case is not unique. Many such cases are becoming increasingly common, with many more adolescents struggling in silence, unaware of the long-term impact of their addiction.