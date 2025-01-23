Designer destination

In recent years, luxury fashion houses have expanded their influence beyond the runway, venturing into the hospitality sector to offer exclusive hotels, spas and suites that embody their brand’s essence and a piece of their history.
These properties are like stepping into a three-dimensional version of a designer’s flagship store, where every detail reflects the brand’s signature style, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the world of their favourite fashion houses’ lifestyle and aesthetics.
You would argue that this trend has been around for a while and we agree too. But with Prada set to launch its first café in Singapore in 2025 and the Louis Vuitton Hotel opening in 2026 in Paris — we can safely say that this trend is back with a bang!
More so because these spots are now not just being added to travel itineraries but are transforming into luxury designer-label destinations.
Bookmark these luxurious hotels for your next staycation, complete with indulgent spa experiences at select locations.
Bulgari comes first, of course. Renowned for its exquisite jewellery, this fine label has expanded into the hospitality industry with Bulgari Hotels & Resorts. This collection of properties spanning Dubai, Bali, London, Tokyo, Paris, Milan and Rome — promises guests a blend of contemporary design, superior service and spas that offer a variety of treatments, pools and other amenities.
Considering Dubai is now the ultimate face of luxury, be it in terms of travel or fashion, you will be spoilt with choice at this destination — with Bulgari already spoken for — one can pick and choose from options like The Palazzo Versace and Armani Hotel for a luxe staycation in this city.
The former epitomises opulence and how! Reflecting the grandeur of a 16th-century Italian palace with a touch of Arabian architecture, this property situated along the Dubai Creek boasts 215 rooms and suites, each furnished with bespoke Versace elements. not to mention a host of eight restaurants and bars besides three outdoor pools adorned with mosaic tiles, a lavish spa and lush gardens.
The latter is no less! Occupying several floors of the iconic Burj Khalifa, the Armani Hotel Dubai offers a minimalist yet luxurious experience.
Designed by Giorgio Armani himself, the hotel features sleek furnishings and a neutral palette. Guests can enjoy panoramic views of the desert city through floor-to-ceiling windows, dine in world-class restaurants and relax in the serene spa. We are not done yet, situated in the heart of Dubai Marina, the Aykon Hotel by Roberto Cavalli epitomises Italian glamour and how! This opulent establishment sports interiors designed by the renowned fashion house, showcasing signature animal prints and luxurious fabrics.
Guests can enjoy panoramic views of the city skyline, indulge in gourmet dining and relax in the state-of-the-art spa facilities.
Heading over to Europe where there are several more hotels to experience. Housed in a historic seminary in Milan, Portrait Milano is a luxury hotel by the Ferragamo family. The hotel features rich red hues and dark wooden furnishings with spacious rooms, a tranquil courtyard and a spa. And lastly, we introduce you to the Fendi Private Suites in Palazzo Fendi, Rome.
Each suite is uniquely designed, blending contemporary aesthetics with traditional Roman elements and a private rooftop terrace offering stunning views of the city. Guests can explore the Fendi boutique located within the palazzo. That’s not all.
While these are some of the hotels and suites one can enjoy, what if we told you that one can escape to wellness retreats envisioned by fashion houses?
Leading this trend is Christian Dior, which has established a spa and wellness retreat at the prestigious Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.
The Dior Spa boasts a range of exclusive treatments inspired by the label’s beauty expertise, set in a serene environment overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. This collaboration embodies the fusion of luxury fashion and holistic well-being.
Another Dior Spa, located at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, features everything from an exceptional Dior Light Suite — a treatment room inspired by light therapy and tailor-made skincare collections — to cutting-edge technologies that combine electrostimulation, cryotherapy and hydra dermabrasion for a customised experience.
Additionally, this fashion house has also created a floating spa on the Seine River in Paris, France. The Dior Spa Cruise is a luxury wellness experience known for a variety of treatments and activities.