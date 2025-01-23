Designer destination

More so because these spots are now not just being added to travel itineraries but are transforming into luxury designer-label destinations.

Bookmark these luxurious hotels for your next staycation, complete with indulgent spa experiences at select locations.

Bulgari comes first, of course. Renowned for its exquisite jewellery, this fine label has expanded into the hospitality industry with Bulgari Hotels & Resorts. This collection of properties spanning Dubai, Bali, London, Tokyo, Paris, Milan and Rome — promises guests a blend of contemporary design, superior service and spas that offer a variety of treatments, pools and other amenities.

Considering Dubai is now the ultimate face of luxury, be it in terms of travel or fashion, you will be spoilt with choice at this destination — with Bulgari already spoken for — one can pick and choose from options like The Palazzo Versace and Armani Hotel for a luxe staycation in this city.

The former epitomises opulence and how! Reflecting the grandeur of a 16th-century Italian palace with a touch of Arabian architecture, this property situated along the Dubai Creek boasts 215 rooms and suites, each furnished with bespoke Versace elements. not to mention a host of eight restaurants and bars besides three outdoor pools adorned with mosaic tiles, a lavish spa and lush gardens.

The latter is no less! Occupying several floors of the iconic Burj Khalifa, the Armani Hotel Dubai offers a minimalist yet luxurious experience.

Designed by Giorgio Armani himself, the hotel features sleek furnishings and a neutral palette. Guests can enjoy panoramic views of the desert city through floor-to-ceiling windows, dine in world-class restaurants and relax in the serene spa. We are not done yet, situated in the heart of Dubai Marina, the Aykon Hotel by Roberto Cavalli epitomises Italian glamour and how! This opulent establishment sports interiors designed by the renowned fashion house, showcasing signature animal prints and luxurious fabrics.