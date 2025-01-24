AI goes mainstream with Galaxy S25 series

NEW DELHI: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has announced the pre-order availability of its latest Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 smartphones. Samsung calls the new S25series as a groundbreaking standard as true AI companions, offering the most natural and context-aware mobile experiences Samsung has ever created.
Revolutionising mobile interactions with AI
The Galaxy S25 series marks the beginning of Samsung’s vision to transform how users interact with their devices. By seamlessly integrating AI agents and multimodal capabilities, these smartphones represent a leap forward in mobile technology. Powered by a custom Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, the Galaxy S25 series delivers enhanced on-device processing, advanced AI features, and superior camera performance with the next-gen ProVisual Engine.
“Last year, we introduced the era of mobile AI with Galaxy AI. Today, we take the next step with the Galaxy S25 series, offering a true AI companion that understands and adapts to you. It brings the most context-aware, personalised AI yet, all while ensuring your privacy. I’m excited to share that the Galaxy S25 series will be manufactured at our Noida factory,” said J B Park, president and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.
AI-First Experiences with One UI 7
The Galaxy S25 series introduces One UI 7, Samsung’s AI-first platform designed to provide intuitive controls and personalised mobile experiences. The AI-powered multimodal capabilities allow the device to interpret text, speech, images, and videos for seamless, natural interactions. You can now perform actionable searches, receive context-aware suggestions, and easily switch between apps for quick tasks like sharing content or saving event details. The new series also features advanced natural language understanding, making it easier to find specific photos or adjust settings simply by asking.
Gemini for Seamless Interaction
Activating Gemini with a simple press and hold of the side button lets you interact across Samsung and Google apps, plus third-party apps like Spotify. For example, you can find your favourite sports team’s schedule and add it to your calendar with a single command.
Enhanced Communication, Productivity, and Creativity
Galaxy S25 series enhances AI tools for communication, productivity, and creativity. Google’s Circle to Search now recognizes phone numbers, emails, and URLs on your screen. Calls are organized with Call Transcript and summaries, and Writing Assist helps with content summarization and note formatting. Drawing Assist lets you combine sketches, text, and image prompts to bring your ideas to life.
Hyper-Personalized, Secure Experiences
The Personal Data Engine in the Galaxy S25 series tailors AI features by analyzing your data on-device, delivering highly personalized experiences. With Now Brief, you’ll receive proactive suggestions, and the Now Bar on the lock screen provides quick access to them. All personal data is securely stored with Knox Vault, and the introduction of post-quantum cryptography ensures your data is protected against emerging threats.
The Most Powerful Galaxy Yet
The Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy, the most powerful processor ever in a Galaxy S device. With a 40% boost in NPU, 37% in CPU, and 30% in GPU performance compared to previous generations, this processor delivers exceptional speed and efficiency. ProScaler enhances display image quality by 40%, and the Vulkan Engine with improved Ray Tracing ensures smoother and more realistic gaming. The device also features a new thermal structure with a 40% larger vapor chamber and tailored thermal interface material (TIM), optimizing performance during intense AI processing and gaming.
Unleashing Pro-Level Photography
The Galaxy S25 series sets a new standard for mobile photography with high-resolution sensors and the ProVisual Engine. The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s new 50MP ultrawide camera delivers exceptional clarity and vibrancy, while 10-bit HD recording offers four times richer color expression than 8-bit. These cameras capture stunning details, even in low light.
New features like Audio Eraser remove unwanted noise from videos, while Virtual Aperture provides depth-of-field control for DSLR-like photography. Galaxy S25 series also elevates video production with Galaxy Log, offering precise colour grading for professional results.
Durability Meets Design
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the slimmest, lightest, and most durable Galaxy S device ever. Crafted with durable titanium and Corning® Gorilla® Armor 2, it is built to last. The Galaxy S25+ and S25 also incorporate recycled materials in their design, including recycled armor aluminum in the metal frame. With seven years of OS upgrades and security updates, the Galaxy S25 series promises long-term reliability and optimized performance.
Price in India
Galaxy S25 series price starts at Rs 80,999 and goes all the way to Rs 1,65,999 for the top-end model.