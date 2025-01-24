AI goes mainstream with Galaxy S25 series

NEW DELHI: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has announced the pre-order availability of its latest Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 smartphones. Samsung calls the new S25series as a groundbreaking standard as true AI companions, offering the most natural and context-aware mobile experiences Samsung has ever created.

Revolutionising mobile interactions with AI

The Galaxy S25 series marks the beginning of Samsung’s vision to transform how users interact with their devices. By seamlessly integrating AI agents and multimodal capabilities, these smartphones represent a leap forward in mobile technology. Powered by a custom Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, the Galaxy S25 series delivers enhanced on-device processing, advanced AI features, and superior camera performance with the next-gen ProVisual Engine.

“Last year, we introduced the era of mobile AI with Galaxy AI. Today, we take the next step with the Galaxy S25 series, offering a true AI companion that understands and adapts to you. It brings the most context-aware, personalised AI yet, all while ensuring your privacy. I’m excited to share that the Galaxy S25 series will be manufactured at our Noida factory,” said J B Park, president and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

AI-First Experiences with One UI 7

The Galaxy S25 series introduces One UI 7, Samsung’s AI-first platform designed to provide intuitive controls and personalised mobile experiences. The AI-powered multimodal capabilities allow the device to interpret text, speech, images, and videos for seamless, natural interactions. You can now perform actionable searches, receive context-aware suggestions, and easily switch between apps for quick tasks like sharing content or saving event details. The new series also features advanced natural language understanding, making it easier to find specific photos or adjust settings simply by asking.

Gemini for Seamless Interaction

Activating Gemini with a simple press and hold of the side button lets you interact across Samsung and Google apps, plus third-party apps like Spotify. For example, you can find your favourite sports team’s schedule and add it to your calendar with a single command.

Enhanced Communication, Productivity, and Creativity

Galaxy S25 series enhances AI tools for communication, productivity, and creativity. Google’s Circle to Search now recognizes phone numbers, emails, and URLs on your screen. Calls are organized with Call Transcript and summaries, and Writing Assist helps with content summarization and note formatting. Drawing Assist lets you combine sketches, text, and image prompts to bring your ideas to life.