Why Agentic AI is the next big thing

BENGALURU: Many organisations have now started adopting agentic AI, as it enhances security measures within firms and helps enhance threat detection and more importantly, can act independently and make decisions without human intervention. During the recent Q3 earnings conference calls, CEOs of top IT services companies said clients are investing in agentic AI adoption.

What is agentic AI?

It is a form of AI that can act autonomously without the constant human guidance. It is capable of learning from interactions. Dell Technologies’ John Roese, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief AI Officer, in 2025 Predictions said the word of 2025 will be Agentic. "It is a defining advancement in AI technology and will be a catalyst for significant progress in how we approach AI architecturally," he said.

Clients are investing in agentic AI adoption, building robust data foundation, and taking a value chain-based approach to AI and GenAI transformation, said K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, TCS.

"Agentic AI represents the next step of maturity in the exponentially evolving space of AI. It allows us to orchestrate actual transactions inside business value chains using the rapidly improving planning and reasoning capabilities of large language models. We are now starting to go past the initial wave of chatbots and RAG deployments of GenAI, and more crucially, this will allow TCS to use our deep contextual knowledge of our customers' business to design, train, and deploy agents that solve high-value business problems," he added.