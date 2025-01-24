Why Agentic AI is the next big thing

BENGALURU: Many organisations have now started adopting agentic AI, as it enhances security measures within firms and helps enhance threat detection and more importantly, can act independently and make decisions without human intervention. During the recent Q3 earnings conference calls, CEOs of top IT services companies said clients are investing in agentic AI adoption.
What is agentic AI?
It is a form of AI that can act autonomously without the constant human guidance. It is capable of learning from interactions. Dell Technologies’ John Roese, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief AI Officer, in 2025 Predictions said the word of 2025 will be Agentic. "It is a defining advancement in AI technology and will be a catalyst for significant progress in how we approach AI architecturally," he said.
Clients are investing in agentic AI adoption, building robust data foundation, and taking a value chain-based approach to AI and GenAI transformation, said K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, TCS.
"Agentic AI represents the next step of maturity in the exponentially evolving space of AI. It allows us to orchestrate actual transactions inside business value chains using the rapidly improving planning and reasoning capabilities of large language models. We are now starting to go past the initial wave of chatbots and RAG deployments of GenAI, and more crucially, this will allow TCS to use our deep contextual knowledge of our customers' business to design, train, and deploy agents that solve high-value business problems," he added.
“Advancements in digitizing knowledge, new AI models, agentic AI systems and architecture enables enterprises to create their own unique cognitive digital brains.” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive - technology and CTO, Accenture.
According to Grand View Research, the global AI agents market size was valued at $3.86 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.1% from 2024 to 2030.
IT services company Wipro is an early adopter of Agentic AI. "We are delivering impactful results for our clients. This technology goes beyond traditional productivity assistants. While many applications are still experimental, we see use cases emerging in areas like customer service and supply chain management," said Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia.
Harvard Business Review states some of the use cases in agentic AI including customer service- automated customer bots; manufacturing- controlling the flow of production lines to customising products to making suggestions for improved product design; sales support; and health and social care.
“We are seeing tremendous demand for our generative AI agentic flows across customers. We work with customers in multiple geographies on generative AI engagements and are seeing customers in India in the forefront of innovation in adopting generative AI for multiple AI agentic use cases,” said GaneshGopalan, CEO and Co-founder of gnani.ai.