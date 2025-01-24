YouTube Premium unveils new features and experiments for enhanced viewing

NEW DELHI: YouTube has announced exciting new features and experiments designed to elevate the viewing experience for Premium users. These enhancements cater to a wide range of content, including creator shows, music videos, and podcasts. Let's delve into the details, including new experimental features, a Google One partnership, and expanded feature availability.

Multiple Experimentation Options

Gone are the days of limited experimentation. Now, Premium members can explore a multitude of experimental features simultaneously on youtube.com/new at. To kick things off, several new features are being introduced:

High-Fidelity Audio:

Premium members can now indulge in enhanced audio experiences with the introduction of high-quality 256kbps audio on music videos, offering greater clarity and depth.

Picture-in-Picture for YouTube Shorts on iOS:

This feature allows you to watch your favorite Shorts even while using other apps or checking messages on your iOS device.

Smart Downloads for YouTube Shorts on iOS:

With Smart Downloads, you'll have recommended Shorts automatically downloaded for offline viewing on your iOS device.

Jump Ahead on Web:

Previously available only on mobile devices, the "Jump Ahead" feature now lets you seamlessly skip to the most interesting parts of a video while browsing on the web.

Expanded Playback Speeds on Mobile (Coming Soon): You'll soon have more control over your viewing experience with upcoming expanded playback speed options, offering speeds up to 4x on mobile devices.