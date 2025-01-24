YouTube Premium unveils new features and experiments for enhanced viewing

NEW DELHI: YouTube has announced exciting new features and experiments designed to elevate the viewing experience for Premium users. These enhancements cater to a wide range of content, including creator shows, music videos, and podcasts. Let's delve into the details, including new experimental features, a Google One partnership, and expanded feature availability.
Multiple Experimentation Options
Gone are the days of limited experimentation. Now, Premium members can explore a multitude of experimental features simultaneously on youtube.com/new at. To kick things off, several new features are being introduced:
High-Fidelity Audio:
Premium members can now indulge in enhanced audio experiences with the introduction of high-quality 256kbps audio on music videos, offering greater clarity and depth.
Picture-in-Picture for YouTube Shorts on iOS:
This feature allows you to watch your favorite Shorts even while using other apps or checking messages on your iOS device.
Smart Downloads for YouTube Shorts on iOS:
With Smart Downloads, you'll have recommended Shorts automatically downloaded for offline viewing on your iOS device.
Jump Ahead on Web:
Previously available only on mobile devices, the "Jump Ahead" feature now lets you seamlessly skip to the most interesting parts of a video while browsing on the web.
Expanded Playback Speeds on Mobile (Coming Soon): You'll soon have more control over your viewing experience with upcoming expanded playback speed options, offering speeds up to 4x on mobile devices.
Ask Music Expansion (Coming Soon):
Ask Music will soon be available to Android subscribers in the UK and Ireland. Simply describe your desired music mood, whether it's "upbeat workout tracks," "relaxing jazz," or "new indie discoveries," and Ask Music will curate a personalized radio station filled with your favorites and exciting new finds.
Conversational AI on iOS (Coming Soon):
The conversational AI tool is expanding to iOS devices. This helpful tool can answer questions about the video you're watching, suggest related content, and more, all without interrupting your viewing experience.
YouTube Premium and Google One Partnership
For users in the US, a new offer is being rolled out to save on YouTube Premium while purchasing it with a Google One Premium plan or higher. This bundled package provides ad-free YouTube, a generous 2 TB of cloud storage with Google One, and other Google One member benefits at a reduced price.