Bad apple: Trump set to reverse climate action

CHENNAI: America will be a manufacturing nation once again, and we have something that no other manufacturing nation will ever have: the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we are going to use it.

We’re going to use it,” declared President Donald Trump as he signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on his first day back in office for his second term. This decision, made public earlier this week, marks a significant shift in US climate policy, echoing his administration’s earlier withdrawal in 2017.

Trump’s move to exit the Paris Agreement, aimed at combating climate change, was coupled with the immediate revocation of all climate finance commitments previously made by the US. This not only reaffirms his commitment to fossil fuel extraction but also signals a stark pivot away from international climate cooperation. During his inauguration speech, Trump made it clear that he intended to reverse the climate-friendly energy policies introduced in recent years, emphasizing instead the need to extract more oil and gas to fulfill America’s energy requirements.

This withdrawal comes after a brief period where his predecessor, Joe Biden, had re-engaged the US with the Paris Agreement in 2021. The US now stands as the only nation out of 194 parties to have withdrawn from the agreement, a position it held briefly before Biden’s term. Furthermore, the US’s history of reluctance towards such agreements is notable; it did not ratify the 1997 Kyoto Protocol either, which was the predecessor to the Paris Agreement.

The implications of this withdrawal are profound, especially considering the US is the world’s second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Without its full participation, achieving the Paris Agreement’s objective seems increasingly challenging.

Dr Jonathan Pershing, a diplomat with extensive experience in climate negotiations, warns, “Failure to act will lead to more wildfires, droughts, and harm to communities and businesses both in the United States and around the world.”