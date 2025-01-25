Breathing life into Chennai’s future

Chennai – from the bustling markets of T Nagar to the IT parks in OMR, is a city constantly on the move. But with every step forward, we seem to drag the weight of traffic and pollution along with us. Every day, hundreds of thousands of vehicles clog its arteries, choking the city with pollution, noise and traffic. Chennai’s roads see an addition of nearly 1.5 lakh vehicles every year. The result? Some days, the air we breathe in Chennai feels like smoking almost nine cigarettes every day. But what if we could create spaces where the air feels lighter, the roads free of traffic, and the sky a little clearer?
One piece to this puzzle might lie in the concept that cities around the world, including some in India, are experimenting with – Low Emission Zones (LEZ), also often known as Clean Air Zones. These zones typically limit highly polluting vehicles by either charging non-compliant ones or restricting the worst polluters, with penalties for violators. International cities like London, Milan, Seoul, Paris, Lima, and Beijing, have already embraced LEZs and Indian cities are not far behind.
India’s LEZ Experiment: Hope on the Horizon
India is already exploring strategies to reduce urban pollution. Delhi’s Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) on commercial vehicles, Agra’s Zero Emission Zones (ZEZs) around the Taj Mahal, and Kevadiya’s restrictions on non-electric vehicles demonstrate proactive steps. Matheran banned all motor vehicles to protect its ecosystem, while pedestrian zones (not classified as LEZs) in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk and Bengaluru’s Church Street show air quality improvements. Further, cities like Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar are trialling LEZs, prioritising area-wide interventions.
Why LEZs matter for Chennai
Staggering numbers on the Air Quality Index from cities like Delhi often overshadow narratives and make headlines, creating an impression that cities like Chennai do not have pressing air quality concerns. According to the Urban Emissions report 2021, Chennai ranked among the top 10 cities in India with the worst air quality. Our everyday commute, especially through heavy traffic hotspots like T Nagar, Anna Salai, Kathipara junction, or Poonamallee High Road is not just stressful—it’s hazardous to our health, with exposure to dangerous levels of particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).
Imagine the impact a LEZ could have in this situation. London’s ULEZ, launched in 2019, reduced nitrogen dioxide by 44% and traffic by 30%, with a 21% increase in cycling. Barcelona’s LEZ cut traffic by 30%, NO2 levels by 24%, and increased cycling by 15%. Santiago’s LEZ reduced central traffic by 20%, with particulate matter and NO2 levels dropping by 40% in some areas. What if Chennai could experience a similar transformation?
Encouragingly, Tamil Nadu’s State Planning Commission, in collaboration with the British Deputy High Commission, Chennai, recently came out with a report on ‘Low Emission Zoning – A Toolkit for Chennai’. It integrates best practices from the UK with a customised roadmap for Chennai, balancing community engagement with the city’s unique priorities and the complexities of rapid urbanisation.
This report further states that LEZs in Chennai could cut NO2 and PM2.5 levels by over 20%, significantly improving public health.
LEZs go beyond cleaner air—they improve street efficiency by cutting congestion, especially during peak hours, making commutes more reliable and fast. Fewer vehicles also mean fewer accidents, a problem that Chennai’s packed roads know all too well. They also offer cities a chance to step-up and enhance streets for walking and cycling.
For LEZs to truly succeed, the city will also need reliable and improved public transport services. Collaborations with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Ltd (MTC) and the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) are crucial to ensure that these zones are supported with high-quality and high-frequency services, to encourage people to choose sustainable and affordable alternatives, while reducing resistance to these zones.
By using enforcement mechanisms, whether through priced or non-priced LEZs, implementing these zones in Chennai would support the state-wide goals to boost the adoption of electric vehicles as outlined in its EV Policy. The change doesn’t have to happen overnight, but with the right policies and action, it could be gradually phased in.
A roadmap for Chennai
Turning this vision into reality requires a clear roadmap.
Designing the Zones with Data: LEZs must be backed by data-driven insights. Use vehicle emission surveys across the city, air quality sensors and real-time traffic data to identify the most polluted and congested zones to deliver visible improvements. Clear policies and regulations: State and city level administrators should leverage the recent Low Emission Zoning Toolkit, to create clear policies that enable enforceable measures and plans.
Engaging people: Involving communities and creating champions amongst health care professionals and local community leaders and others to support the cause is important.
Political will: In addition to frameworks and policies, LEZs need elected officials to champion implementation. They must align stakeholders and ensure these ideas are prioritised in budgets and planning.
Phased rollout: Begin by implementing Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) around areas like hospitals and schools. As the improvements register in public consciousness, gradually, these zones can be expanded over a period of time, while encouraging the use of non-motorised mobility and making public transport more efficient.
Measure impact for scale-up: Track key metrics like air quality improvements, traffic reduction, and public transport adoption to evaluate success and expand programme.
LEZs offer a powerful, practical way to clear the air—figuratively and literally. Let’s give Chennai the fresh breath it deserves.
Aswathy Dilip, South Asia Director, Institute for Transportation & Development Policy
Sanjiv Gopal, Chief Strategy Officer, Asar