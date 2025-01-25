Breathing life into Chennai’s future

Chennai – from the bustling markets of T Nagar to the IT parks in OMR, is a city constantly on the move. But with every step forward, we seem to drag the weight of traffic and pollution along with us. Every day, hundreds of thousands of vehicles clog its arteries, choking the city with pollution, noise and traffic. Chennai’s roads see an addition of nearly 1.5 lakh vehicles every year. The result? Some days, the air we breathe in Chennai feels like smoking almost nine cigarettes every day. But what if we could create spaces where the air feels lighter, the roads free of traffic, and the sky a little clearer?

One piece to this puzzle might lie in the concept that cities around the world, including some in India, are experimenting with – Low Emission Zones (LEZ), also often known as Clean Air Zones. These zones typically limit highly polluting vehicles by either charging non-compliant ones or restricting the worst polluters, with penalties for violators. International cities like London, Milan, Seoul, Paris, Lima, and Beijing, have already embraced LEZs and Indian cities are not far behind.

India’s LEZ Experiment: Hope on the Horizon

India is already exploring strategies to reduce urban pollution. Delhi’s Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) on commercial vehicles, Agra’s Zero Emission Zones (ZEZs) around the Taj Mahal, and Kevadiya’s restrictions on non-electric vehicles demonstrate proactive steps. Matheran banned all motor vehicles to protect its ecosystem, while pedestrian zones (not classified as LEZs) in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk and Bengaluru’s Church Street show air quality improvements. Further, cities like Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar are trialling LEZs, prioritising area-wide interventions.