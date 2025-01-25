How mining dust chokes vegetation

CHENNAI: Look at the leaves of plants and trees growing in areas near an open cast mine and chances are you would find fine particles of dust sitting on them. Foliar dust is generated during the mining process.

While studies in the past have shown that the mining dust, which often contains a variety of metals like lead, aluminum and iron, negatively affects the health of the vegetation in areas surrounding the mine, a new research by the University of Southampton, UK and the National Institute of Technology in Rourkela, tries to quantify its impact.

“Pollution from open cast mines creates a layer of dust that settles on the leaves of trees, making them increasingly less productive and less healthy. We knew this was the case, but we have learned that it is unfortunately worse – and far more spread – than we thought,” said Jadu Dash, Professor of Remote Sensing at the University of Southampton, one of the authors of the study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences.

According to researchers, dust from mines that settles on leaves could impede a variety of functions crucial for the plants and trees to grow and remain healthy. These include photosynthesis, light interception, nutrient availability, gas-energy exchange, and plant-pathogen interactions.

“Dust particles obstruct the leaves’ stomata, the tiny openings through which plants exchange gases with the atmosphere,” the researchers wrote. They also affect a key function of the plants: carbon capture and release of oxygen.

The study found that vegetation-associated carbon uptake fell by 2 to 3 gC (grams of carbon) for every additional gram of foliar dust per square metre.

Quantifying the impact on transpiration, the researchers wrote: “The vegetation transpiration reduction per unit of FD ranged from approximately 0.0005 to 0.0006 mm/m2/day.” Transpiration is the process by which plants lose water in the form of vapour mainly through their leaves. This is a crucial mechanism through which plants maintain their internal temperature, much like how we humans sweat.