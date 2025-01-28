Break the spin: Tracking and treating balance disorders

One fateful morning, 75-year-old Ambika Devi suddenly felt the room around her spinning, reminiscent of an amusement park ride from her youth — but this was far from enjoyable, it was like a nightmare coming to life. Instead of the excitement of a thrill ride, the experience instilled a fear of perpetual instability. It wasn’t just dizziness — Ambika felt as though the world around her was tilting or moving, even when she was standing still.

Her first episode occurred as she was getting out of bed. It was so overwhelming that she fell to the floor, all the while clutching on to the nightstand for support.

She closed her eyes, hoping for relief. Though the vertigo lasted only about a minute, Ambika was left disoriented for hours and the experience left her terrified. As days passed, these episodes became more frequent and unpredictable, triggered by simple movements — like tilting the head faster, bending down to pick up clothes from the washing machine, or standing up after sitting for a while.

As a widow with children living far away, Ambika’s confidence in living alone was shaken by this sudden and unsettling change. Her experience, though deeply personal, is far from unique. Balance disorders in older adults are often overlooked, yet they can profoundly affect the quality of life.Determined to find answers, Ambika sought professional help after her condition didn’t improve. A family friend recommended seeing an ENT specialist or neurologist.

After tests at a neurology clinic, Ambika was diagnosed with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), a condition that affects the inner ear, causing brief but intense spells of dizziness. While dizziness is commonly used to describe many sensations, vertigo specifically refers to the feeling that either you or your surroundings are moving or spinning when there’s no actual movement.

BPPV is one of the most common causes of vertigo, affecting people of all ages, but it’s most prevalent in those over 50. It happens when tiny calcium crystals, known as otoconia, dislodge from their usual spot in the inner ear and move into one of the ear’s semicircular canals. These canals are responsible for detecting head movements and helping the body maintain balance. When the crystals are displaced, they send incorrect signals to the brain, creating a false sense of spinning or tilting.