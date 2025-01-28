Only rely on verified sources for info on infectious diseases

Advancement in diagnostic techniques is enabling the discovery of new pathogens daily, and this is helping in getting the right information out on emerging infectious diseases and dispelling misinformation to stop unnecessary panic among people, says Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Tamil Nadu, in an interview with Sinduja Jane.

Edited excerpts:

There is an outbreak of Guillain- Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune. What should the public be aware of about this disease?

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a less common autoimmune disease where peripheral nerves are affected following diarrhoea or respiratory infection. Though the disease self-resolves with supportive therapy and immunoglobulin (proteins produced by white blood cells that help the body fight infection), it may lead to complications in some.

How does it spread, and what are the treatment options?

It usually starts as a simple respiratory or diarrhoea infection. In certain situations, the body produces antibodies that damage the nerve. Immunoglobulin provides a vital role in management, while other treatments are only supportive therapy.

What are the symptoms and what microorganisms cause it?

Symptoms are nonspecific, and it may be very common like fever, cold, cough, pain, and loose stools, etc. Currently, camphylofactor jejuni and norovirus have been isolated from the sample in the Pune outbreak.

Is it a cause for concern?

Most of them have recovered, and some may have resultant paralysis, which may be a concern.

There is also an increase in mumps cases across the country. Why is it a worry?

There is a shift in the age group of children. Getting infected with mumps is an issue when the probability of complications may rise, including long-term effects. Recently, when human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases were reported, though it was a known disease for years, there was panic among people thinking it was some new virus, and there was going to be another lockdown like Covid-19.

How can such misinformation be curbed on any diseases?

People should rely only on official sources for information, like government agencies and reputed academic institutions that do the research. Simply believing and forwarding unverified messages on social media will not only create panic, but also result in destabilising the health system. The source of information is critical. With our rising capacity in diagnosis, we will come out with more pathogens in the future. This helps in understanding to what extent a pathogen can infect people, the severity of infections, and the speed at which it spreads. Surveillance and practical scientific information will help in understanding issues better.

Should the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine be brought under the Universal Immunisation Programme to control mumps?

Considering the long-term benefits, it is advisable to bring MMR under the Universal Immunisation Programme. Though the cost may seem high initially, with increased utilisation, the cost will come down, particularly when it is introduced under UIP.

What is your advice to people on seasonal infectious diseases, like influenza A and B?

As said earlier, we should not panic with these seasonal infections, and we need to monitor the severity and cluster formation. Simple advice to the public is to wear a mask to prevent spread of infection, particularly in public places. Take care of children and those with comorbidities.