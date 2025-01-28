Why sleep disorders are becoming common

Sleep disorders are becoming increasingly common in cities as busy work schedules, high stress, and the fast pace of urban life are making it harder for people to get enough rest.

In places like Bengaluru, constant noise, bright screens, and irregular routines are disturbing natural sleep patterns. Long working hours, long commutes, and the pressure of balancing work and personal life are adding to the problem.

Experts warn that lack of sleep is now a major health concern, affecting both mental and physical well-being.

Sleep disorders can take many forms, with insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and narcolepsy being the most common, says Dr Sachin Baliga, psychiatry consultant, Fortis Hospital.

Insomnia, or the inability to fall or stay asleep, often starts with symptoms like difficulty in falling asleep, waking up frequently during the night or early morning, or feeling tired despite spending enough time in bed.

“Sleep apnea, on the other hand, is a condition where there are periods of stoppage of breathing repeatedly during deep sleep, often leading to loud snoring and gasping for air,” he said.