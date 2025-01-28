Why sleep disorders are becoming common

Sleep disorders are becoming increasingly common in cities as busy work schedules, high stress, and the fast pace of urban life are making it harder for people to get enough rest.
In places like Bengaluru, constant noise, bright screens, and irregular routines are disturbing natural sleep patterns. Long working hours, long commutes, and the pressure of balancing work and personal life are adding to the problem.
Experts warn that lack of sleep is now a major health concern, affecting both mental and physical well-being.
Sleep disorders can take many forms, with insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and narcolepsy being the most common, says Dr Sachin Baliga, psychiatry consultant, Fortis Hospital.
Insomnia, or the inability to fall or stay asleep, often starts with symptoms like difficulty in falling asleep, waking up frequently during the night or early morning, or feeling tired despite spending enough time in bed.
“Sleep apnea, on the other hand, is a condition where there are periods of stoppage of breathing repeatedly during deep sleep, often leading to loud snoring and gasping for air,” he said.
Early signs of sleep disorders include excessive daytime sleepiness, trouble concentrating, headache, irritability, and mood swings. These symptoms are often ignored or mistaken for stress, but when left unchecked, they can severely impact physical and mental health, Dr Sachin said.
What’s concerning is that sleep difficulties are now affecting younger children as well, Dr Sachin said, adding that kids as young as five or six are showing signs of sleep problems, often due to exposure to screens before bedtime, irregular routines, and anxiety from academic or social pressures.
Additionally, conditions like sleep apnea are increasingly being diagnosed in children, often linked to obesity or enlarged tonsils, he added.
Doctors also highlight that in urban cities, the tradition of free coffee at corporate offices is quietly contributing to sleep problems.
With unlimited access, many employees rely on multiple cups to stay alert during long hours and to meet tight deadlines. While coffee provides a quick energy boost, drinking too much — especially later in the day — can mess with natural sleep patterns, making it harder to unwind at night.
Moreover, working night shifts for companies based abroad is also adding to a rise in sleep disorders. Employees often experience a form of chronic jet lag, as their bodies struggle to adjust to working during the night and sleeping during the day.
This misalignment of the body’s natural clock not only disrupts sleep but also causes fatigue, irritability, and longterm health problems like anxiety and heart issues, doctors pointed out. Sleep disorders are becoming increasingly common due to the modern lifestyle, which are marked by high levels of stress, irregular schedules, and excessive screen time, said Dr Suchismitha
Rajamanya, lead consultant and HOD of internal medicine at Aster Hospital. Rapid urbanisation and demanding work environments have led to longer working hours, disrupting natural sleep patterns, she said, explaining that due to this individuals experience chronic stress, which triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone that can interfere with the body’s ability to fall and stay asleep.
Another significant but less discussed factor is the impact of circadian rhythm disruptions caused by modern living conditions, Dr Suchismitha adds. “The circadian rhythm, the body’s internal clock, regulates the sleepwake cycle based on exposure to natural light and darkness. However, the pervasive use of artificial lighting and the prevalence of shifts at work have thrown this rhythm off balance.
Irregular sleep patterns lead to a misalignment between the internal clock and external cues, resulting in disorders like delayed sleep phase syndrome,” she added.