Do Ola and Uber charge more from iPhone users?

NEW DELHI: In the past two months, many iPhone users have shared screenshots on social media alleging that they were charged more on commercial platforms like cab-hailing apps Ola and Uber, or quick-commerce apps such as Zepto. They claimed that prices were inflated when bookings were made from iPhones, while

Android users were shown lower charges for the same services. Following several complaints and screenshots, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs issued notices to Ola and Uber, seeking clarification on reports of alleged differential pricing based on the type of mobile device used for bookings. However, both companies have denied engaging in such practices, and the issue remains unresolved.

The Minister for Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “As a follow-up to earlier observations of apparent #DifferentialPricing based on the different models of mobiles (#iPhones/#Android), the Department of Consumer Affairs, through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators #Ola and #Uber, seeking their responses.”

What is the issue?

Despite the companies' claims, our team experienced a noticeable price difference when attempting to book a cab from the same location, at the same time, with identical pickup addresses. While booking via an Android phone showed a lower fare, the same booking from an iPhone revealed a significantly higher price. A few days ago, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Vinita Singh, co-founder of Horse Power, shared a similar experience on LinkedIn. She posted screenshots showing significant pricing discrepancies in Zepto, a quick-commerce app. For example, the price of 500 grams of green capsicum on an Android device was listed as Rs 21, while on an iPhone, it was priced at Rs 107. Singh emphasised that both screenshots were taken simultaneously, from the same location. Despite the public outcry, neither Apple nor Zepto has issued a clarification regarding the price discrepancies.