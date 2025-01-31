Infosys and Siemens to accelerate digital learning with Gen AI

BENGALURU: Infosys has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Siemens to accelerate its digital learning initiatives with generative AI. The collaboration aims to provide over 2.5 lakh Siemens’ people globally with upskilling opportunities. As part of the collaboration, Siemens’ My Learning World, a digital learning platform, will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Wingspan, an AI-powered next-gen enterprise learning experience platform.

Some of the features of the improved platform include an AI-powered knowledge assistant, which acts as a learning companion and provides instant answers and personalised recommendations for the user. The platform also has an AI-assisted content authoring feature that generates tailored content in multiple languages. An AI chatbot assists learners in real-time – navigating courses, explaining complex concepts, and leads them to additional study resources if needed. There’s also a virtual tutor that streamlines content with features like summary generation, content translation, and learning style selection, Infosys said.

Jasmeet Singh, executive vice-president and global head of manufacturing, Infosys, said, “Generative AI is a game-changer in the world of learning and development. By harnessing the power of AI, organisations can create personalised, engaging, and effective learning experiences that drive development and innovation."

Currently, the Siemens My Learning World platform has 2.16 lakh active users who can access over 1.78 lakh learning materials. Jenny Lin, global head of learning & growth at Siemens, said, “A thriving learning and growth environment is essential for Siemens to maintain our competitive edge and foster innovation. By providing our people with the tools, resources, and support they need to continuously develop their skills, we empower our people to meet the challenges of the future. Infosys' expertise in digital transformation and AI is very valuable in creating a more engaging and effective learning experience for everyone.”