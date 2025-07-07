Regular eye checkup is advised after 40 years to prevent eye diseases

A

Prevention of age-related eye problems includes comprehensive eye examination and lifestyle modifications like control of diabetes and hypertension, regular exercise, healthy diet, and wearing UV protective glasses where UV-induced eye damage can be prevented, and avoiding smoking. For those who are having presbyopia, they can use neovision glasses. Those who suffer from cataract can go for cataract surgery, which includes options like laser procedure, phacoemulsification to robotic surgery. For glaucoma, medical management is available. If the pressure is not under control with medical management, laser and surgical options are also available. For age-related macular degeneration, where the central vision gets affected, eye injections and supplements are available. Those working in the IT sector are prone to severe dry eye problems. They should follow the 20-20-20 rule – every 20 minutes look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds.