Tamil Nadu’s heat crisis: Either build sustainably or burn

As Tamil Nadu continues its breakneck urbanisation, a new decadal study commissioned by the State Planning Commission (SPC) has sounded alarm bells over rising land surface temperatures (LST) and worsening heat stress across the state.

Titled “Urban Growth and Thermal Stress: A Decadal Assessment of Built-Up Area and Climate Interactions in Tamil Nadu”, the report reveals how unregulated urban expansion has created dangerous heat islands, strained infrastructure, and intensified ecological degradation in the last two decades.

The study, which integrates high-resolution spatial data from MODIS LST, ERA5 air temperature records, and building footprint changes from 1985 to 2015, maps heat exposure at the block-level for all 389 blocks across Tamil Nadu. The results show 94 blocks have witnessed a steep rise in heat over the past 40 years, while 64 blocks currently suffer from temperatures well above the state average. Particularly vulnerable are 25 blocks—including those in Chennai, Karur, and Ramanathapuram—which fall into both categories, making them high-risk zones for future climate and health.

The heat driver

The report places rapid urbanisation at the heart of the problem. Between 1985 and 2015, Tamil Nadu witnessed unprecedented expansion in built-up areas, particularly in districts like Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Chengalpattu. For instance, S.S. Kulam block in Coimbatore more than doubled its built-up area from 62 sq km to 137 sq km—surpassing even Chennai, which expanded from 86 sq km to 131 sq km during the same period.

More worryingly, when built-up area is analysed relative to a block’s total geographical area, the percentage of land classified as “built” has jumped alarmingly. In Chennai, this rose from 48 per cent to 74 per cent in just three decades, while St. Thomas Malai in Chengalpattu posted a 44 pc rise, the highest relative growth recorded.

“Heat stress is becoming one of the most tangible impacts of climate change. As urban areas expand, integrating heat considerations into planning is essential to safeguard communities and protect ecosystems. Mainstreaming Heat Action Plans at the city level is now a necessity,” said Sudha Ramen, Member Secretary and Head of Division (Land Use), SPC.

Night-time heat: A silent killer

One of the most significant findings of the report relates to night-time land surface temperature (nLST), a key indicator of retained heat in urban zones. Using satellite data from MODIS, the study shows that between 2000–2005 and 2018–2023, average nLST increased by nearly 4°C in many urban and peri-urban zones. Even Tier-II cities like Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Erode are seeing worrying upward trends, which could have serious health impacts.

“We often ignore how hot nights affect human health, both physical and mental. Sustained heat exposure after sunset reduces the body’s ability to recover, increasing risks of dehydration, cardiovascular stress, and even mortality,” said Shweta Narayan, Campaign Lead, Global Climate and Health Alliance.

The Universal Thermal Comfort Index (UTCI) used in the study reinforces this concern, with large areas in and around Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai falling in high thermal discomfort zones. Roughly 27 pc of the population is now residing in blocks with above-average night-time LST, putting them at prolonged risk.