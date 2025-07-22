From clinic to couch: India’s first at-home IVF launched

India’s IVF sector is experiencing rapid transformation, driven mainly by growing demand and significant technological advancements. Once seen as a fertility treatment confined to large hospitals and metro cities, a new generation of fertility platforms is now bringing IVF (in vitro fertilisation) to the doorstep, making it more accessible, private, and less intimidating.

Seeds of Innocens, a renowned fertility care brand with an international presence, has launched Asia’s first fully integrated home IVF platform. The home IVF takes the entire fertility process - from consultations to hormone injections - out of the clinic and into the individual’s home.

For working women, hard-pressed for time, but keen to undergo the lengthy process to hold a baby of their own in their hands, the home IVF services come as a boon. Not only is it less stressful, but one can manage the entire four to six-week process at their convenience from the comfort of their homes.

Furthermore, treatment is what it would cost at a fertility clinic.

“It’s not just more convenient; it’s a complete shift in how IVF is delivered. Combining tech-enabled monitoring with home visits from trained professionals ensures medical supervision without the stress of frequent hospital trips. In short, it blends clinical expertise with the comfort and privacy of home,” said Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder of Seeds of Innocens, which has branches internationally, including in Muscat, Oman, and Lusaka, Zambia.

“For women managing busy work lives, home IVF brings much-needed flexibility. It allows teleconsultations after office hours and even delivers hormone injections at home. This means fewer clinic visits and less time off work, making it easier to continue fertility treatment without disrupting daily routines or affecting results,” she said.

This is not only for women but for men, too, as it means more comfort and privacy. “Home IVF makes it easier and more comfortable for men to seek help with fertility. It allows semen collection to be done privately at home and offers tele-consultations for issues like hormone problems or erectile dysfunction. This private, no-pressure approach helps break the stigma around male infertility and removes many of the hassles that often stop men from getting the support they need.” The platform simplifies the stressful experience of IVF.

Couples can manage their entire journey through one app - from scheduling appointments and receiving prescriptions to tracking progress. They also receive 24/7 support and expert guidance along the way. With most of the process happening at home or online, it reduces travel, saves time, and allows couples to stay closely involved without feeling overwhelmed.

But do couples have to visit the clinic? Yes, but only when it is necessary. It is usually for essential tests like ultrasounds arranged at nearby registered centres. But the rest - from consultations to medication - is handled at home.

“This approach reduces clinic visits to a minimum while ensuring that quality diagnostics and safety are never compromised,” said the renowned IVF expert.

As fertility treatments are emotionally challenging, the home IVF makes sure support is available from the beginning.

Dr Agarwal credits technology for making Home IVF work. “The app manages routine tasks like booking appointments, sending medication reminders, and uploading reports. The platform automates over 90% of administrative tasks, allowing doctors to focus more on personalised care while patients enjoy a seamless, tech-enabled experience,” she explained.

The launch of these services comes when India’s fertility rate has declined to a record low of 1.9, falling below the replacement level of 2.1.

Dr. Agarwal said there is an urgent need to rethink access to reproductive care.

“Home IVF answers that call by making fertility support more reachable, especially for those in remote or underserved areas. It encourages early intervention, supports egg freezing, and provides genetic counselling - empowering more couples to take control of their fertility health, regardless of location or lifestyle,” she said.

Since the launch of the platform recently, they have already successfully completed one case.