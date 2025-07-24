2025: An eventful year for quantum computing

From Agentic AI to the future of robotics, future of mobility, McKinsey’s 2025 Technology Trends Outlook explains 13 frontier technology trends that have the potential to transform global business. These include artificial intelligence, application-specific semiconductors, advanced connectivity, cloud and edge computing, future of bioengineering, future of space technologies, and future of energy and sustainability technologies; among others. One important trend that is being seen is quantum technologies as quantum-based tech make use of the unique properties of quantum mechanics and execute certain complex calculations exponentially faster than classical computers. Also, these technologies have secure communication networks, and produce sensors with higher sensitivity levels than their classical counterparts.

The trend—and why it matters

McKinsey says in its research that:

1) Quantum computing has the potential to enable solutions to specific classes of problems that are in-feasible using classical computers, such as simulating quantum phenomena in chemistry or breaking some commonly used encryption techniques.

2) Quantum communication could play a pivotal role in ensuring secure communication.

3) Quantum sensing enhances sensitivity, enabling a broader range of capabilities for specific use cases than conventional sensors.