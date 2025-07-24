Top 5 gadgets for your home entertainment setup

If you are looking to set up a home entertainment, then these are the top five gadgets that can make the work easy.

Smart Projectors

The first must-have gadget is a projector. There are many options available for consumers. OTEK has a number of Smart FHD Projectors that can become ideal additions to your home entertainment setups. It has three different Smart FHD Projectors—Epic, Play and Galaxy. For instance, the Epic Smart FHD Projector comes equipped with a native resolution of 1080P with an aspect ratio of 16:9.

It has an LCD projection of 4”, which is further supplemented by 50,000 hours of LED bulb life. The Smart FHD Projector has a brightness of 6000 lumens, with a maximum projection size of 210-inches. For connectivity purposes, it comes equipped with 2 HDMI slots, 1 USB 2.0 slot, 1 MicroSD card, 3.5 mm earphone plug, AV IN and Bluetooth 5.3.

While the Epic projector has a manual image correction, it can be adjusted Vertically +/- 15 degrees and 0 degrees horizontal. It has a 5W built in speaker, and consumes a 72W power which highlights the energy efficiency. It weighs 1.2 KG, supplementing its portability at will. The device is available on Amazon for ₹8,990.