Top 5 gadgets for your home entertainment setup

If you are looking to set up a home entertainment, then these are the top five gadgets that can make the work easy.
Smart Projectors
The first must-have gadget is a projector. There are many options available for consumers. OTEK has a number of Smart FHD Projectors that can become ideal additions to your home entertainment setups. It has three different Smart FHD Projectors—Epic, Play and Galaxy. For instance, the Epic Smart FHD Projector comes equipped with a native resolution of 1080P with an aspect ratio of 16:9.
It has an LCD projection of 4”, which is further supplemented by 50,000 hours of LED bulb life. The Smart FHD Projector has a brightness of 6000 lumens, with a maximum projection size of 210-inches. For connectivity purposes, it comes equipped with 2 HDMI slots, 1 USB 2.0 slot, 1 MicroSD card, 3.5 mm earphone plug, AV IN and Bluetooth 5.3.
While the Epic projector has a manual image correction, it can be adjusted Vertically +/- 15 degrees and 0 degrees horizontal. It has a 5W built in speaker, and consumes a 72W power which highlights the energy efficiency. It weighs 1.2 KG, supplementing its portability at will. The device is available on Amazon for ₹8,990.
Soundbar
With a projector pinned in, the next step is to finalise a sound system for the home entertainment system. The Mivi Fort Q120 Soundbar has 2 built-in subwoofers, 120W Surround Sound with Bluetooth v5.1. You can access this with a remote while it has Multiple EQ and Input Modes. It is available at ₹3,999 on Amazon with multiple offers.
CrossBeats Blaze B50 Soundbar
CrossBeats Blaze B50 Soundbar can also be an option that you may check. It has Gaming RGB light, party light, Karaoke light with FM Radio AUX, SD Card and USB connections. It has 10 hours battery life with 4000 mAh battery life that gives you full entertainment without break. This is priced at ₹2,595.
Projector Screen
SAVSOL 110 inch Projector Screen has a 4K quality screen with a 16:9 Portable Eyelet feature. It is a premium Video Foldable Projector screen for HD Home Theater Cinema. It is suitable for long term uses and it is available on Amazon at ₹1,130.
Manual Wall Autolock Projector Screen
This Inlight Universal Manual Wall Autolock Projector is a height of 6 ft and supports full HD 1080P, 80 Degree Viewing Angle and UHD-3D-4K technology. However, it has a 4.3 ratio of picture format that offers high resolution picture quality. It can be a good addition for residential and commercial use with other home entertainment products. This Manual Wall Auto-lock Projector Screen is available at ₹3,609.