Herbicide tolerant cotton not a panacea, only ecological disaster

Once the world’s largest cotton producer and exporter, India has witnessed a significant drop in cotton production due to sharp decline in its area of cultivation over the last five years.

During the period between 2020-21 and 2024-25, country’s CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for area and production of cotton recorded a negative growth of (-) 4.12 per cent and (-) 3.70 per cent respectively. Cotton production, during this phase, fell from 352.48 lakh bales to 306.92 lakh bales.

The reason for decline in area of cultivation is primarily attributed to failure of Bt cotton against pink bollworms & other insects-pests which make it economically less attractive compared to the low-risk and highly remunerative crops like maize, rice, sugarcane etc. Further, climate change induced irregularity of monsoon has also added to the instability of cotton yield.

Despite declaration of minimum support price (MSP), price volatility in the cotton market further compounds the problem. Farmers are compelled to sell at prices below the MSP due to lack of 'legal guarantee' which disincentivises cotton cultivation. Adding to the problem, sharp increase of inputs prices of Bt cotton seeds, pesticides and labour without any significant yield gains during the last decade has made cotton an economically unviable option for farmers in the agriculturally progressive zones.