Urban flooding loss to touch $5 billion by 2030 in Indian cities: Report

Indian cities must adapt to the growing impacts of climate change while investing in resilient municipal infrastructure and services to avert annual damage and loss of billions of dollars in flooding and urban heat-related impacts, says a new study.

A dedicated programme is needed to support resilient urban development in the country and key priorities must include investing in a 10-point action plan for cities, a national and state urban resilience programme to address flooding and extreme heat, the World Bank report said and recommended a financing and implementation strategy.

As per the report, ‘Towards Resilient and Prosperous Cities in India’, by the World Bank in collaboration with Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), Indian cities will be unable to reach their full potential if they stayed on their current development trajectory. They are highly vulnerable to climate impacts because of the heavy concentration of people and assets and limited capacity to manage the impacts.

Rising risk of urban flooding

Under continuing urbanisation, climate impacts and without any remedial actions, the annual losses from storm water-related or pluvial flooding are expected to be $5 billion by 2030, and between $14 billion and $30 billion by 2070. The current loss is around $4 billion a year, it revealed.

The report projected that India’s urban population is expected to double to 951 million by 2050 and reach 1.1 billion by 2070. This will add around 45,000 sq km of new urban areas between 2023 and 2050, and as much as 75,000 sq km between 2023 and 2070. If not managed well, this massive increase will substantially increase flood impacts while leading to contamination of water resources, supply and sanitation networks, leading to consequent health hazards and reduced quality of life, the report stated. Urban expansion has already altered the flood risk profile for many regions, and more than two-third of the urban population is at risk.

As per the report, climate change and urbanisation patterns are the main drivers of pluvial flooding risks, with a forecast increase in risk of 3.6 times to 7 times by 2070.