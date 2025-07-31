30 years of mobile telephony in India: A timeline (1995–2025)

1995: The first mobile phone call

On July 31, 1995, India’s first mobile phone call was made between Union Telecom Minister Sukh Ram and West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu in Kolkata. Basu called up Ram on July 31, 1995, from Writer’s Building in Calcutta to Sanchar Bhawan in New Delhi, to inaugurate India's first cellular service. This marked the beginning of mobile telephony in the country.

1996–1999: Early expansion

Metro cities and select urban areas began getting mobile networks. The early years were marked by expensive handsets and call rates, making mobile phones a luxury product. There were charges on receiving incoming calls, which highly distracted subscribers. Even the bulky handsets were non-attractive and seemed less mobile due to its bulky nature.

2000–2003: Tariff Wars and Mass Adoption

Introduction of the calling-party-pays model and declining tariffs triggered rapid subscriber growth. Private telecom operators entered the market, increasing competition and lowering costs.