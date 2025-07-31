30 years of mobile telephony in India: A timeline (1995–2025)
1995: The first mobile phone call
On July 31, 1995, India’s first mobile phone call was made between Union Telecom Minister Sukh Ram and West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu in Kolkata. Basu called up Ram on July 31, 1995, from Writer’s Building in Calcutta to Sanchar Bhawan in New Delhi, to inaugurate India's first cellular service. This marked the beginning of mobile telephony in the country.
1996–1999: Early expansion
Metro cities and select urban areas began getting mobile networks. The early years were marked by expensive handsets and call rates, making mobile phones a luxury product. There were charges on receiving incoming calls, which highly distracted subscribers. Even the bulky handsets were non-attractive and seemed less mobile due to its bulky nature.
2000–2003: Tariff Wars and Mass Adoption
Introduction of the calling-party-pays model and declining tariffs triggered rapid subscriber growth. Private telecom operators entered the market, increasing competition and lowering costs.
2004–2008: Feature Phone Boom
Affordable feature phones and prepaid plans fueled mass adoption across urban and rural India. SMS and ringtone services became popular. Mobile phone penetration crossed 200 million.
2008: Introduction of 3G
3G spectrum auctions paved the way for high-speed mobile internet. Multimedia messaging, video calls and app-based services slowly gained ground.
2010–2012: Entry of Smartphones and 4G Trials
Smartphones began entering the Indian market. In 2012, 4G services were piloted, marking a shift toward data-driven usage.
2014: Launch of Digital India
The Government of India launched the Digital India initiative to transform India into a digitally empowered society. Telecom infrastructure development became a national priority.
2015–2016: Mobile Internet Explosion
Cheap data plans, particularly after the entry of new operators, and widespread smartphone availability led to a mobile data boom. India became the world’s top consumer of mobile data per user.
2017–2019: Rural Connectivity and VAS Growth
Telecom networks expanded into rural areas. Value-added services (VAS) such as mobile payments, caller tunes and regional content became popular.
2020: COVID-19 and Mobile Lifeline
Mobile networks became essential for remote work, education and telehealth during the pandemic. Data consumption surged further.
2022: Launch of 5G in India
India officially rolled out 5G services, starting with major cities. The rollout became the fastest in the world, driven by public-private collaboration.
2023–2025: 5G Expansion and Tech Ecosystem Growth
As of 2025, over 85 percent of India’s population and 99 percent of districts have 5G coverage. Smartphone ownership reached 85.5 percent of Indian households. The telecom sector fuels advancements in AI, IoT, smart cities, remote healthcare and e-learning.